New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued an advisory for Independence Day celebrations this year and asked all states and government offices to "web-cast" their events and celebrations instead of conducting social gatherings in view of coronavirus pandemic.

"All programmes should be organized in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in the best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion. The event organized could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate," the MHA advisory read.

The home ministry also asked people to strictly follow basic COVID-19 preventive measures like social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitization, avoid large congregations and so on.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues advisory for Independence Day celebrations. Ask all govt offices, states, Governors etc to avoid congregation of public and use technology for the celebrations. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aQlxy9GXNA — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Here are the guidelines for Independence Day celebrations 2020:

1. Flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort in Delhi to consist presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and Delhi Police.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unfurl National Flag accompanied by national anthem and 21-gun salute. PM Modi will give a speech and release tri-coloured balloons at the end.

3. Rashtrapati Bhavan to have “at home” reception.

4. Performance of Police and military bands may be recorded at places of historic importance and screened during public functions and on social media.

5. Other functions allowed include tree plantation, inter-school an inter-college debates on digital platforms, quiz contests, patriotic essay writing and poetry competitions on virtual platforms, webinars centred around patriotic themes and any other innovative event keeping in mind social distancing rules.

For States/UTs and other districts:

1. Flag hoisting ceremony in State/Union Territory Capitals, including unfurling of flag by Chief Minister, playing of National Anthem, presentation of Guard of Honour.

2. COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health workers and sanitisation workers may be invited to the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service. Some COVID-19 cured person can also be invited.

3. No large congregation to take place in the ceremony. Basic COVID-19 preventive measures and social distancing norms to be followed.