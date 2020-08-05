New Delhi: For the first time ever, bands of the Indian Army, Navy as well as police forces are performing for a fortnight, from August 1 to August 15, across the nation to mark the Independence Day celebrations. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine: Zydus Cadila to Begin Phase-2 Clinical Trials

Military bands have already performed at Porbandar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Raipur, Amritsar, Guwahati, Allahabad and Kolkata so far, officials told PTI.

"The performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

This time, the military bands will not be showcasing their grand performances live on August 15 like other years in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The gathering at the Red Fort will also be limited and more emphasis would be on the virtual transmission of the event.

According to the Defence Ministry statement, however, the military bands are preparing their shows in advance which is likely to be telecasted on Independence Day.

The military and police bands will perform this Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior, while on August 7, the bands are scheduled to perform in Srinagar and Kolkata, the statement read.

The tri-services band will be giving three performances in Delhi, one each at Red Fort, Rajpath and the India Gate on August 8, 9 and 12 respectively.

“Military and police bands will also perform in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Shimla and Almora on August 8; in Chennai, Nasirabad, ANC (Andaman & Nicobar Command) Flag Point and Dandi on August 9 and in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on August 12,” the ministry stated.

The final performances in the series will be held on August 13 in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shillong, Madurai and Champaran, it added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory for Independence Day celebrations this year and asked all states and government offices to “web-cast” their events and celebrations instead of conducting social gatherings in view of the pandemic situation.

With PTI inputs