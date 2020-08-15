New Delhi: Ahead of his visit to the iconic Red Fort in the national capital to hoist the tricolour and deliver his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a moment out to convery I-Day wishes to his followers on Twitter. Also Read - Independence Day 2020 LIVE: PM Modi Arrives at Red Fort, All Eyes on His 74th Independence Day Speech

Prior to him, Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently under home isolation after his COVID result came negative, also appealed to people to take a pledge to make the country self-reliant on this independence day. The Home Minister also offered his prayers to all the great fighters who liberated our country from the colonial rule.

"On the occasion of 'Independence Day', I offer my prayers to all the great fighters who have given freedom to the country with their valor and sacrifice, and also salute all the brave heroes who have united the nation after independence, surrendered for integrity and security," Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

#स्वतंत्रतादिवस के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020

आइये इस स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर हम प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के आत्मनिर्भर भारत के स्वप्न को पूर्ण करने का संकल्प लें और भारत में निर्मित स्वदेशी चीजों का अधिक से अधिक उपयोग कर देश को नई ऊंचाइयों तक ले जाने में अपना सर्वोच्च योगदान दें। स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

PM Modi will arrive at the Red Fort at around 7.21 AM and would unfurl the flag at 7.30 AM. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, are in place around the Red Fort. Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round the clock, police said.

The Delhi Police has made multilayered arrangements in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. Necessary coordination has been made with other agencies like the NSG, SPG and ITBP.

Notably, the Prime Minister’s speech this year will highlight a series of achievements of his government, including measures to boost domestic manufacturing as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign, management of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the new National Education Policy 2020 and steps to revive the economy.