New Delhi: Security checks in the Red Fort premises are on ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Red Fort at around 7.21 AM and would unfurl the flag at 7.30 AM.

A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, are in place around the Red Fort. Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round the clock, police said.

There are around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort.

The Delhi Police has made multilayered arrangements in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. Necessary coordination has been made with other agencies like the NSG, SPG and ITBP.

All the agencies are working in close coordination with each other to cater to all kinds of threat inputs. SWAT teams and Parakram’ vans have been strategically stationed, Anil Mittal, Additional PRO Delhi Police, said.

There will be heavy security deployment along the route taken by the prime minister to reach Red Fort.

Medical booths have been set up at various locations–one booth near the rampart, one at Madhavdas Park and two booths at 15 August Park–to cater to any attendee with symptoms related to COVID-19 during the entry.

Ambulances would also be stationed at these locations.

Thermal screening at all entry points for the invitees has been planned. A thorough sanitisation of the premises inside and outside the Red Fort is being carried out on a regular basis, officials said.

All invitees have been requested to wear protective masks. An adequate number of masks are also being kept handy for distribution at various points of venue. Similarly, availability of hand sanitisers at pre-defined locations has been done, they said.

The security in and around railways stations has also been intensified.

“Security personnel have been deployed at railways stations and along the tracks. There will be no movement of trains from 6.45 am to 8.45 am on Independence Day on particular tracks near the Red Fort due to VVIP movement,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh had said.

The guest list also has been pruned and about 4,000 plus invites have been issued to officials, diplomats, members of public and media.

The Delhi Police has also advised the invitees to refrain from attending the event if they experienced any COVID-19 symptom in the last two weeks and did not go for a test. Social distancing will be maintained between any two guests seated during the event.

The security personnel involved in frisking the invitees would be donning personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, a Delhi Police official said.

Thirty-five Delhi Police personnel, including four women, have been conferred the Police Medal for their services, according to a list released by the police.

Sixteen personnel were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, three the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 16 were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the eve of Independence Day.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manishi Chandra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Govind Sharma, and Inspectors Vinay Kumar, Sanjay Gupta, Rajesh Kumar, Kailash Singh Bisht, Dharmender Kumar, Ravinder Joshi and Vinod Kumar Badola were among those who were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.