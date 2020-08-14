New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour and deliver his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort on Saturday. The Independence Day speech is expected to start at around 7:30 am. Also Read - Happy Independence Day: Top 10 Bollywood Songs That Will Make You Proud of Our Country

National public broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast the speech LIVE. PM Modi’s speech can also be watched live on Zee News . Also Read - Rashtrapati Bhavan At Home Event: No Buffet System, No Spouses Allowed | Check Trimmed Guest List Here

Apart from that, the prime minister’s address will also be live-streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel. Click here Also Read - Kozhikode Air Crash: Kerala CM VIjayan Goes Into Self-Quarantine, to Skip Independence Day Ceremony

One can also watch PM Modi’s address on Twitter page of PIB India.

According to a Defence ministry statement, the prime minister will also receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Major Shweta Pandey will assist the prime minister in unfurling the National Flag.

PM Modi’s 2019 Independence Day speech highlights:

He had said that abrogation of Article 370 and 35A is a significant step towards fulfilling the dream of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and added that the spirit of “One Nation, One Constitution” has become a reality.

Declaration to take forward the ‘Jal-Jeevan’ Mission. He promised to spend more than Rs 3.5 lakh crores on this mission to give access to piped potable water to every rural household by 2024.

Highlighted that almost 1,450 obsolete laws have been done away with to reduce the burden from the common man’s life.

Announcement about plans to invest Rs 100 lakh crore to boost infrastructure in the country.