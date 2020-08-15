New Delhi: Marking the occasion of India’s 74th Independence day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the national flag at the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in the national capital. “Today as we breathe in Independent India, it is because of sacrifice of thousands,” Modi said as he congratulated everyone on this day. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: 'Let's Take Pledge to Make India Self-reliant' | PM Modi, Home Minister Shah Tweet Wishes

In his seventh consecutive Independence day speech today, the Prime Minister paid tributes to Coronavirus warriors and remembered the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. He also extended gratitude to security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety. Also Read - Independence Day 2020 LIVE: Infrastructure Silos Need to be Broken, 'Make in India' Must Become 'Make For World', Says PM Modi

He also laid emphasis on his ‘Vocal for Local’ mission, to make India self-reliant. “The mindset of free India should be ‘vocal for local’. We should appreciate our local products, if we don’t do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged,” PM Modi added. Also Read - 74th Independence Day: Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Fight Against Pandemic | What to Expect From PM Modi's Speech Today

Here are the top 1o quotes from his speech:

1) “We’re going through distinct times. I can’t see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’ and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them,” PM Modi said in his opening lines of his speech, thanking Coronavirus warriors.

2) “This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to Security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety.”

3) PM Modi spelled out the ‘Make in India, make for world’ mantra. “Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of ‘Make for world’ along with ‘Make in India’,” he said.

“Last year, there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to our country. The world has shown confidence in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and strengthening of the foundation of our economy,” he added.

4) The Prime Minister also took this opportunity to endorse ‘Vocal for local’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ missions.

“The mindset of free India should be ‘vocal for local’. We should appreciate our local products, if we don’t do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged,” PM Modi said. He asserted that we were importing N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators few months ago. Today India is not only meeting its own requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries, he added.

5) Aatmanirbhar agriculture: “An important priority of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is Aatmanirbhar agriculture and Aatmanirbhar farmer. To provide modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country, ‘Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’ of Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been created,” he said.

6) Women empowerment: “Whenever women received opportunity, they made India proud & strengthened it. Today, nation is determined to provide equal opprtunities of self-emloyment & employment to them. Today women are working in coal mines, our daughters are touching the sky while flying fighter plane,” PM Modi said.

“We have set up committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take appropriate decision after the committee submits its report,” he added.

7) National Education Policy: “Education has a key role in the making of Aatmanirbhar, modern, new and prosperous India. So, we have brought the new education policy after three decades that has been welcomed throughout the country, which instils new confidence,” Modi said.