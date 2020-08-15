New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seventh Independence Day speech lasted for almost 86 minutes, making it his third longest. Last year, PM Modi’s I-day address from the ramparts of Red Fort went on for 92 minutes. Also Read - What's Next in Store For Jammu and Kashmir? 'Will Soon Have Its CM, MLAs', Says PM Modi in Independence Day Speech

The prime minister had delivered his longest speech in 2016, that clocked in at around 94 minutes. However, in 2017, PM Modi made his shortest speech. He had spoken for 56 minutes that year.

Notably, the prime minister had stated that he had received letters from people complaining that his Independence Day speeches were 'a little too long', following this he had then promised to make a shorter speech. He spoke for over 65 minutes in 2014 and 86 minutes in 2015.

Modi’s predecessor Manmohan Singh, who delivered 10 speeches over his long tenure at the helm, stuck to the 50-minute mark in his Independence Day speeches. While he delivered speeches that lasted 50 minutes only on two occasions – 2005 and 2006, during remaining eight years, his speech ranged from 32 to 45 minutes.

In 1947, India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had delivered a speech that lasted for 72 minutes , which was till 2015 the longest ever speech from the Red Fort.