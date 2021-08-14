New Delhi: On the eve of Independence Day, the Narendra Modi-led Centre on Saturday released a list of police personnel who have been awarded honoured with gallantry and distinguished services awards. A total of 662 police personnel will receive Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 628 personnel will be feliciated with President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) and 662 will get for Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM). Besides, 88 personnel will receive President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) on 75th I-Day.
“23 ITBP personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry on 75th Independence Day. Out of these, as many as 20 have been awarded for bravery in eastern Ladakh skirmishes in May-June, 2020. This is the highest number of gallantry medals for ITBP awarded for the bravery of its men in border face-off/ skirmishes/border guarding duties”, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said in a statement.
List of Awardees President’s Police Medal for Gallantry Independence Day- 2021
List of Awardees Police Medal for Gallantry Independence Day- 2021.
For Full List of Awardees Click Here