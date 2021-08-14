New Delhi: On the eve of Independence Day, the Narendra Modi-led Centre on Saturday released a list of police personnel who have been awarded honoured with gallantry and distinguished services awards. A total of 662 police personnel will receive Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 628 personnel will be feliciated with President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) and 662 will get for Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM). Besides, 88 personnel will receive President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) on 75th I-Day.

Among the majority of the 628 Gallantry Awards, 01 PPMG to J&K Police and 01 PPMG to CRPF (Posthumous) is being awarded, 398 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir region, 155 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 27 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards 256 are from J&K Police, 151 are from CRPF, 23 are from ITBP and 67 are from Odisha Police, 25 are from Maharashtra and 20 are from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.