New Delhi: A terror alert has been issued by the intelligence officials ahead of Independence Day to be celebrated on August 15. According to reports, four different alerts have been issued so far with target areas ranging from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.

A report by Live Hindustan cited intelligence alerts that Pakistan-based terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed could be plotting to disrupt the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. It is being suspected that the terror groups may try to push terrorists into India through their launchpads, said another report by TimesNow.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had on Wednesday disclosed that Pakistan-based terror outfits are planning major strikes in the Union Territory of J&K while asserting that the security forces are alert to thwart any such attempt.

High-level meeting of officials underway

A high-level meeting of the top officials of the Delhi Police is underway at the moment. The agenda of the meeting is Independence Day security and fresh intel alert shared by the agencies, sources told news agency ANI.

As per a fresh alert, anti-social elements and those with an ideological leaning towards the Khalistani movement can portray themselves as Delhi Police personnel and try to infiltrate Red Fort security. An attempt can be made to create law & order situation at religious sites in Delhi, sources further added.

Security tightened across Kashmir

Security has been beefed up in Kashmir ahead of the Independence Day celebrations as the forces are resorting to “technical surveillance” including the use of drones to monitor the situation.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength at many places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley to thwart any attempts by militants to disrupt the celebrations, said officials on Friday.

The officials said a random search of vehicles and checking and frisking of people is being carried out at several places across the valley, especially around the venues of the August 15 functions.