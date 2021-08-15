New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a number of announcements as India celebrated the 75th Independence Day today. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, PM Modi outlined the roadmap for a new and assertive India, announcing a slew of development programmes, including a landmark Rs. 100 lakh crore “Gatishakti” initiative to boost infrastructure and employment opportunities. Meanwhile, Chief Ministers of various states too rolled out schemes and initiatives to mark the occasion. Let’s have a look at a few of such announcements.Also Read - From 2014 to 2021, How Long Each of PM Modi’s Independence Day Address Lasted

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced distribution of free tablets for the students of Class 10 and 12. The chief minister said the state government has also decided to constitute a high-level committee to address the apprehensions about the land laws in the state besides instituting Sunderlal Bahuguna Prakriti Sanrakshan Award to be given for distinguished work in the field of environment and nature conservation.

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the AAP government will start yoga classes in parks, community centres and other such places across the city from October 2 to make yoga a “public movement”. He made the announcement after hoisting the tricolour at the Delhi Secretariat on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Goa

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that people of the state will get 16,000 litres of tap water free per month from next month and said he is confident that the first of the upcoming Mopa International Airport will be commissioned on August 15 next year. He also assured that his government will not compromise on the issue of the inter-state Mahadayi river water dispute.

Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced that his government will provide smart health cards to 3.5 crore people in the state under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. Beneficiaries of national and state food security schemes, and Annapurna and Antyodaya initiatives will get the cards under which women can avail treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per year and other family members will get the benefit up to Rs 5 lakh each. Addressing the state programme to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, organised with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, he said that the initiative will usher in a new era in the state’s health sector.

Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced regularisation of sanitation workers who have put in over 10 years of service. He also laid out plans to bring in a universal health insurance scheme, spending Rs 1,200 crore on road projects and introducing a set of 1,150 reforms to help medium and small enterprises.

Singh announced his government’s decision to implement the 85th Amendment to the Constitution that paves the way for faster promotions for Scheduled Caste government employees.

(With agency inputs)