New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort in New Delhi today. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Google Honours India's Diverse Culture with Unique Doodle to Mark 75th Independence Day
Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished extended greetings on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day and said ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ will infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Also Read - PM Modi's Independence Day Speech LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch
“Greetings to you all on Independence Day. May this year of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!” tweeted PM Modi. Also Read - Independence Day 2021 LIVE News And Updates: PM Modi Reaches Red Fort, to Address Nation Shortly
Here’s what you can expect from PM’s speech today:
- PM Modi is expected to devote a big share of his Independence Day speech this year to the COVID-19 situation and ask citizens to follow COVID protocols as the pandemic is not over yet.
- PM Modi is also expected to talk about the three new farm laws. In last year’s I-DAy speech, he gave a clear indication about making the farm laws permanent. PM Modi spoke about how his government had taken steps to empower farmers by giving them an option to sell their product anywhere across the country, something that was not allowed to them earlier.
- He is also likely to announce a boost for infrastructure as last year he announced Rs 110 lakh crore National Infrastructure Project with 7,000 projects in different sectors. The PM is expected to share further details on infrastructure boost this year that will not only create growth options but will create job opportunities.
- At the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the star attraction will be India’s Olympic contingent, which registered its best-ever performance in the recently held Tokyo Olympics. PM Modi is likely to talk about India’s achievements in Tokyo Olympics 2020. He will personally meet and interact with all the winners. “Around 240 Olympians, support staff and the SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the ramparts,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.