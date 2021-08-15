New Delhi: Amid tight security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort today to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day and two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will shower flower petals at the venue for the first time ever.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Centre Makes Big Announcement on Family Pension, Says These Children Will Now Receive Major Benefits | Details Here

During the celebration, 32 athletes — who have won medals at Olympics — and two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have been invited to participate in the celebrations at the Red Fort.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who created history at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics by winning the gold medal is one of the 32 athletes invited to participate in the celebrations.

“Around 240 Olympians, support staff and the SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the ramparts,” the Defence ministry said in a statement.

The Defence ministry in a statement said that a separate block has been created on the south side of the Red Fort’s ramparts for Corona warriors such as health workers to honour them for playing a vital role in fighting the pandemic.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the PM will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

Detailed schedule: After inspecting the Guard of Honour, PM Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by the Minister of Defence, the Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria.

The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 130 men from the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, the IAF and Delhi Police will present ‘Rashtriya Salute’ at the time of hoisting of the tricolour by the PM.

The Indian Navy’s band, consisting of 16 men, will play the national anthem during hoisting of the national flag and the ‘Rashritya Salute’.

Flower petals will be showered: For the first time ever, as soon as the tricolour is hoisted by the PM on Sunday, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the IAF in Amrut formation. Captain of the first helicopter will be Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht. The second chopper is commanded by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra. And soon after the showering of flower petals, PM Modi will address the nation.

Security arrangement: A multi-layered security cover has been put in place to secure the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday.

The security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, has been placed around the Mughal-era fort, and adherence to social distancing norms will be must like last year due to the Covid pandemic.

According to the police, anti-drone systems have also been installed at the Red Fort in view of the recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport where Pakistan-based terrorists used drones to strike the vital installation for the first time.