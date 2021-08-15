New Delhi: The traffic around the iconic Red Fort will remain closed for general traffic till 10 am and only authorised vehicles will be allowed, the Delhi Traffic Police said issuing an advisory for 75th Independence Day. Eight roads—Netaji Subhash Marg From Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk , Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover — will remain closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am.Also Read - From J&K's Development to Aatmanirbhar Bharat by 100th Independence Day: Here are the Top Quotes from PM Modi's Address to Nation

North-South Access

Alternative 1: Aurobindo Marg – Safdarjang Road – Mother Teresa Crescent – Park Street– Mandir Marg – Panchkuian Road – Rani Jhansi Road and reach their destinations in North Delhi and vice-versa.

Alternative 2: Reach Connaught Place – Minto Road – Bhavbhuti Marg – Ajmeri Gate –Shradhanand Marg – Lahori Gate Chowk – Naya Bazar – Peeli Kothi – S.P. Mukherjee Marg up to ODRS and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

Alternative 3: Reach Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna – Pushta Road – G.T. Road and cross Yuddhiisthar Setu to ISBT and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

Restrictions on Movement of commercial transport and interstate buses.

Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge from the 00:00 midnight to 11:00 AM on 13.08.2021.

Interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT From 00.00 midnight TO 11.00 AM on 13.08.2021.

Restrictions on Movement of city buses besides restricted roads

Local city buses including DTC will not move on Ring Road from 0000 midnight to 11 AM on 13.08.2021 between ISBT and Ring Road – NH-24(NH-9)/NH ‘T’ point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and take alternative route available.

Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed/diverted as below:-

Opposite Ramlila Ground on J.L.N. Marg for buses approaching from South and West Delhi. Pedestrians can approach Red Fort via Nukkar Faiz Bazar and Subhash Marg.

At Mori Gate and Tis Hazari for buses coming from North, North West and East Delhi via ISBT Bridge. Pedestrians can reach Red Fort via Pul Dufferin and S.P. Mukherjee Marg.

At Boulevard Road opp. Maharaja Agrasen Park for buses coming from North Delhi side from Ring Road. Pedestrians can reach Red Fort via Lothian Road – Chhatta Rail – S.P. Mukherjee Marg – Chandni Chowk –Esplanade Road.

How to reach important places

Old Delhi Railway Station:

a) From West and South Delhi: Mother Teresa Crescent – Park Street – Mandir Marg – Panchkuian Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Azad Market – Boulevard Road – Mori Gate – Pul Dufferin – S.P. Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station.

b) From North: Mori Gate – Pul Dufferin – S.P. Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station.

New Delhi Rly. Station: There is no restriction.

ISBT Kashmere Gate

a) From New Delhi and South Delhi: Mother Teresa Crescent – Park Street –Mandir Marg – Panchkuian Road – Rani Jhansi Road and Rani Jhansi Flyover – Boulevard Road.

b) From North Delhi: There is no restriction.

J.P.N. Hospital: There is no restriction.

Kasturba Hospital: Ajmeri Gate – Ajmeri Bazar – Chowk Hauz Quazi – Chawri Bazar –Chowk Barshabullah – Urdu Bazar.

