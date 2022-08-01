Independence Day 2022: India’s National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ that every Indian grew up singing with pride and patriotism is an adoption from the writings of the poet and playwright, Rabindranath Tagore. The national anthem depicts the country’s religious and regional diversity and unity. Written by Rabindranath Tagore, the national anthem was originally composed in Bengali titled Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata.Also Read - Fort of Jhansi: One of The First Siege to Look Back This Independence Day
And, as India celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across the country on the occasion of 75th year of the nation’s independence, let us check out a few interesting facts about our National Anthem.
- India’s National Anthem was reportedly first sung at the Calcutta session of the Indian National Congress in December 1911.
- The original was written in Bengali and the full song has 5 stanzas.
- The song consists of five stanzas in Sanskritised Bengali, of which only the first stanza is commonly known and sung by citizens across the country
- The song was translated into English in 1919 with the title “Morning Song of India”.
- The text of the national anthem was first published in 1905, in an issue of Tatwabodhini Patrika.
- It was labelled ‘national anthem’ by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for the first time during the meeting of the German-Indian Society on September 11, 1942. However, it formally became the anthem in 1950.
- It takes approximately 52 seconds to sing the national anthem in its entirety, not beyond that.
- The hindi version of the national anthem was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950.
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was a key person in making the selection of the national anthem.
- There is also a Hindi-Urdu version by Captain Abid Hasan Safrani, titled ‘Subh Sukh Chain’.