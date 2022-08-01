Independence Day 2022: India’s National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ that every Indian grew up singing with pride and patriotism is an adoption from the writings of the poet and playwright, Rabindranath Tagore. The national anthem depicts the country’s religious and regional diversity and unity. Written by Rabindranath Tagore, the national anthem was originally composed in Bengali titled Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata.Also Read - Fort of Jhansi: One of The First Siege to Look Back This Independence Day

And, as India celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across the country on the occasion of 75th year of the nation’s independence, let us check out a few interesting facts about our National Anthem.