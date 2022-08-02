Independence Day 2022: India is one of the largest democracies in the world. Abounding in culture, heritage and traditions, the Indian constitution is a way to unify this diversity. As written in the preamble of the Indian constitution, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity are the concepts that has modeled the entire book of law. Originally there were some 395 articles in 22 parts and 8 schedules. But, after more than 100 amendments in place, there are about 448 articles now.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: 10 Crucial Facts About India's National Anthem

The supreme law of India, the constitution book lays down the framework of certain fundamental policies, duties, powers and procedures of government as well as the citizens. This holy book of laws is considered to be the longest written constitution of any country in the world, well, we are not the largest democracy for no reason.

After gaining independence from the colonial rule in 1947, it took long nights to draft the Indian constitution. It was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 1949 and came into effect on January 26 1950 that is now celebrated as Republic Day.

With the independence day inching colder, let has have a look at some of the most important articles that one should definitely know about. Celebrate 75 years of freedom with little more awareness about your country.