New Delhi: The nation is celebrating the 75th Independence Day this year with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm. On Sunday, a yatra of tricolour over 6000 feet long was taken out in Jhajjar district of Haryana as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. In the run-up to the 75th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi announced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour at every home) campaign to take the spirit of patriotism to the highest level.

Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which encourages people to pay their respects to the national flag in their own ways.

#WATCH | Haryana: A 6,600 feet long Tricolour yatra was taken out in Jhajjar as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations ahead of Independence Day pic.twitter.com/HI674dQVeQ — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

“Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag”, mentions the website of the Union Ministry of Culture.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will hoist the National Flag at Red Fort, Delhi, and will address the nation tomorrow, August 15. Prime Minister highlights developments made in the last year, raises important issues of the country and calls for further development In the Independence Day speech. He pays tribute to the leaders of the Indian Independence movement.