New Delhi: With India set to celebrate 75 years of aazadi this Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes from August 13-15, as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (hoisting of flag in every home) campaign. Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, that is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav festivities, PM Modi has also asked citizens to change their display picture on social media platforms to the national flag from August 2-15. “It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for Har Ghar Tiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same,” the Prime Minister has said in a tweet.Also Read - Bharati Bhawan Library, Established Since Pre-Independence, Faces House Tax Notice

However, the use of national flag comes with a set of rule. The display and hoisting of the national flag is strictly done as per the guidelines set under the Flag Code of India 2002, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Also Read - Mumbai BEST Launches Ho-Ho AC Bus Service for Tourists

Flag Code of India 2002

The government of India has issued a set of laws known as the Flag Code of India 2002 on January 26, 2002, to govern the use, display, and hoisting national flag. The Flag Code was amended on December 30, 2021, allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk, and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven, and machine-made flags. Before the amendment, polyester and machine-made flags were not allowed for public display. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Interesting Facts About Indian National Flag Everyone Must Know

The government again amended the law through an order on July 20, 2022, allowing tricolour to be hoisted in the open at the house of the public day and night. Before this amendment, national flag was only allowed to be flown only from sunrise to sunset.

Under Clause 2.1 of the Flag Code of India, government said there shall be no restriction on the display of the national flag by members of the general public, private organisations, educational institutions etc. consistent with the dignity and honour of the national flag.

The code also states that those found insulting the national flag can face a prison term of up to three years and a fine for a first offence.

Before the Flag Code 2002, the rules for the display of the national flag were governed by the provisions of The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 and The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Ten things to keep in mind

Whenever the national flag is on display, it should occupy the position of honor and should be distinctly placed.

Damaged or disheveled flag should not be displayed.

The flag should not be displayed in an inverted, with saffron band on bottom.

The flag should not be draped in salute to any person or thing.

No other flag or bunting should be placed higher than or above or side by side with the Tricolour.

No object, including flowers, garlands or emblems, should be placed on or above the flagmast from which the flag is flown.

The flag should not be used as a festoon, rosette, bunting, or in any other manner for decoration.

The National Flag should not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water.

The flag should not be flown simultaneously with any other flag or flags.

The Tricolour should not be used as a portion of costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material.

There should be no lettering on the flag, and it should not be used to cover the sides, back, and top of any vehicle.

How to fold the national flag?