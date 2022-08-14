Independence Day 2022: India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence on August 15th, 2022. The celebration has been titled ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fronted by the Ministry of Culture and the Government of India. PM Modi had also urged citizen to participate in central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13 to August 15 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Check Step By Step Guide To Download Your Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate Online
Independence Day 2022: Mistakes to avoid while displaying national flag
- The national flag shall not be displayed in an inverted manner; i.e.; the saffron band should not be the bottom band.
- A damaged or disheveled national flag shall not be displayed. The national flag shall not be dipped in salute to any person or thing.
- No other flag or bunting shall be placed higher than or above or side by side with the National Flag; nor shall any object including flowers or garlands, or emblem be placed on or above the flagmast from which the National Flag is flown.
- The national flag shall not be used as a festoon, rosette, bunting, or in any other manner for decoration.
- The national flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water.
- The national flag shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material.
- The national flag shall not be displayed or fastened in any manner as may damage it.
- It should not be flown from a single masthead (top part of a flagpole) simultaneously with any other flag or flags.
- It shall not be used to cover a speaker’s desk, nor shall it be draped over a speaker’s platform.