Independence Day 2022: India will celebrate Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on August 15, 2022 in order to commemorate 75 years of independence from the British rule. The day brings back the memories of the freedom struggle that Indian society as a collective went through to gain long evasive independence. Every year, Indian flag is hoisted at the Red Fort in Delhi followed by the Prime Minister's speech, a trend that has been followed since the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru declared Independence on the night of August 15, 1947 and gave the phenomenal speech including the words, "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom."

Ever since, India has celebrated Independence like a festival, with great fervour. An aspect of Indian culture that adds to the beauty of diverse festivals of this country is the expression of happiness through art, especially Rangoli Art. Threshold of Indian homes are decorated with Rangoli, as it is considered to be auspicious and it is believed that it brings prosperity.

Celebrate Independence Day 2022 with Rangoli.

Here are some of the most beautiful, creative Rangoli designs for the theme Independence. Check them out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaishnavi Nimbhorkar (@vaishnavi.art__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAMILIAR DESIGNS (@familiar_designs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Padmaja Burhade. (@rangoli_by_padmaja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Not Rangoli (@just_not_rangoli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mita Rani Padhi (@mitasrangoli)

Aren’t these designs amazing? Start practising now and celebrate this Independence Day with more colours, joy and spirit of patriotism.