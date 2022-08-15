Delhi: Did you hear a new tune on phone when made a call today? As the nation was doused in the patriotic colours celebrating 75 years of Independence day, people who might have made a making a call on their mobile phones on Monday were greeted by a message to share a selfie with the Indian flag on HarGharTiranga.com. According to the government officials, caller tunes have been changed as a part of the government’s campaign to encourage the hoisting of the tricolour on this Independence Day.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Check Step By Step Guide To Download Your Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate Online

Before the usual ringing is hears, a message is played the caller tune asks the caller to upload a selfie followed by a short clip of the Har Ghar Tiranga theme song starts playing.

A senior official of the Culture ministry said that the message is only for Monday. It will be run throughout the day to promote the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and encourage people to upload selfies with the flag

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, organised by the Union Culture Ministry, aims to have 20 crore households in the country hoist a national flag between August 13 and August 15 and also asks individuals to share photos with the flag. This campaign comes under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home with an aim to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

Nearly 4.70 crore selfies have already been uploaded, the website stated at around 2 p.m. on Monday with the numbers growing every second. The website has selfies, including that of Home Minister Amit Shah, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth and Anupam Kher and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and other celebrities.

(With IANS inputs)