Independence Day 2022: The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on Friday urged states to ensure that no large gatherings are being organised for Independence Day celebrations as COVID cases surged across the country. The Union Home Ministry has also conveyed to all states and union territories that COVID guidelines are strictly followed as the country continues to record an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory. List of Roads to Avoid on Aug 15

Independence Day celebrations: Centre issues guidelines to states