Independence Day 2022: The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on Friday urged states to ensure that no large gatherings are being organised for Independence Day celebrations as COVID cases surged across the country. The Union Home Ministry has also conveyed to all states and union territories that COVID guidelines are strictly followed as the country continues to record an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily.
Independence Day celebrations: Centre issues guidelines to states
- The Health Ministry said, “As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid guidelines are followed.”
- The Union Home Ministry has also conveyed to all States and Union Territories to carry out a ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign at a prominent location of each district in the state and UT and carry out a fortnight and month-long campaign to keep it ‘Swachh’ through voluntary civil action.
- The Home Ministry also asked government departments and educational institutions to carry out tree plantation programmes to spread awareness for conservation of environment.
- Ahead of Independence Day, the government has launched “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign for celebrations across the Union Territory from August 11 to August 17.
- India recorded 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557, while the active cases dipped to 1,23,535, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
- The death toll climbed to 5,26,928 with 49 fatalities which include 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.