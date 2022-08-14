Independence Day 2022: As India is gearing up to celebrate the 75th anniversary of our Independence Day tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizen to participate in Central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13 to August 15 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The campaign encourages people to hoist the tricolor at their homes to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. However, the citizens who cannot participate in the campaign physically for whatever reason, they can take part in the initiative virtually as well.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Avoid THESE Mistakes While Displaying National Flag