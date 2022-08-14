Independence Day 2022: As India is gearing up to celebrate the 75th anniversary of our Independence Day tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizen to participate in Central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13 to August 15 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The campaign encourages people to hoist the tricolor at their homes to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. However, the citizens who cannot participate in the campaign physically for whatever reason, they can take part in the initiative virtually as well.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Avoid THESE Mistakes While Displaying National Flag

The government has created a dedicated website for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign where citizens can pin Indian National Flag virtually. On pinning the tricolor on the platform, citizens can download a participation certificate. People can also upload their selfies with the Tiranga on the website.

Steps to download the Har Ghar Tiranga certificate

Visit the official website of Har Ghar Tiranga – https://harghartiranga.com/

On the home page, click on ‘Pin A Flag’

To do so, enter your name and mobile number

Click on ‘Next’ option

Now, allow the website to access your location and adjust your exact location on the map

Pin the flag. A pop-up will appear saying ‘Thankyou for your participation’.

Next, you will see the certificate on your device’s screen. The certificate will have your name on it.

Click on the download option to save it to your device in the PNG format

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being observed by the Central government and the Indian populace to mark the country's 75th anniversary of independence with an enthusiasm to bring the Tiranga home and be a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.