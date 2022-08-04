Independence Day 2022: Delhi Police has decided to install more than 1,000 Internet Protocol (IP) based CCTV cameras in and around Red Fort amid threats from different terror organisations to disrupt the Independence Day celebrations. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has also issued an alert for possible attacks by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ahead of the I-day celebrations.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Chronology of Crucial Events That Transformed India's Economy

Taking cue from the recent attack on Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe who was shot dead at a public event in Japan recently, the 10-page report requested the Delhi police to enforce strict entry rules at the venue on August 15.

The document accessed by ANI reads that out of the total requirement, 80 per cent CCTV Cameras of IP-based 2-megapixel and 20 per cent CCTV cameras of IP-based 4-megapixel will be installed at each and every corner of the venue.

Delhi Police Beefs Up Security:

20 per cent CCTV cameras of IP-based 4-megapixel will be installed at the strategic locations which will be intimated by DCP concerned at the time of installation

Rest 80 per cent locations will be covered by IP-based 2-mega pixel CCTV cameras.

Cameras will be installed at New Delhi District, North District, South-East, Central District, Security Unit and North West District.

A large number of cameras will be installed in the North district and Central district that covers the periphery of Red Fort, where Independence Day celebrations with be held.

These IP-based cameras will be equipped with features like face detection, people movement detection, tripwire, audio detection, intrusion, defocus, abandoned/missing object. And will provide Full HD 1080P live view of the locations. It will also share data on a real-time basis for face recognition server.

For better detection, these cameras will incorporate a built-in 30X optical, auto-focus zoom lens, and will have 12X digital zoom capability. The camera should have inbuilt Infra Red (IR) and cover distance up to 150 metres for better viewing during night, the document reads.