Independence Day 2022: Designed by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, the foundation stone of the Indian Parliament was laid on February 12, 1921. The building was formally inaugurated by the then governor-general Lord Irwin on January 18, 1927. The total cost of construction was Rs 83 lakh. The place that first served as a Council House and also spaced the Supreme Court, is not just a governmental structure but symbolic of democratic essence of this country.

Here Are Some Quirky Facts About The Indian Parliament:

The Parliament of India houses the Central Hall, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Central Hall is the place where India officially gained Independence. There is also a four-storeyed circular building that houses committee rooms, parliamentary offices and rooms for media persons who come to cover parliamentary proceedings.

The Parliament is home to India’s second biggest library, the first being the National Library in Kolkata.

The home to the constitution of the country, the original rule-book is kept in an enclosed glass in Nitrogen filled chambers.

The ‘circular’ structure of the Parliament House represents ‘continuity’, which is also why it was called the ‘Circular House’

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Halls are Horse-shoe shaped.

The President’s room is Room No. 13, the place where the newly elected President Droupadi Murmu would be sitting.

The Parliament Canteen offers meals in only Rs. 12, a cup of tea in Re. 1 and a heaped plate of rice in Rs. 2

The beautiful flower arrangements in the various rooms of the complex are under the horticulture wing of the Central Public Works Department.

The beautiful flower arrangements in the various rooms of the complex are under the horticulture wing of the Central Public Works Department.

In 2006, the Parliament Museum was added to represent the long history and rich heritage of the country. The parliament building has served as the first house of debates after India's independence. However, a new parliament building under the 'Central Vista Redevelopment Project' is in the making. It is said to increase the seating capacity of the parliamentarians.