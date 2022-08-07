Independence Day 2022: India will be celebrating 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022. A day when the nation is coloured in the hues of a shared history, there is a breath of patriotism that almost every one intakes. This day often makes us look back into the past and comprehend the gains and losses alike. We have come a long way from 1947 to 2022 in terms of our welfare in every field.Also Read - ISRO New Rocket Launch: Satellite No Longer Usable, Will Soon Be Back With SSLV-D2, Says Space Agency

Every year, there are various campaigns that lead up to the Indian Independence Day. This year, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amongst many such campaigns, emphasised on the Har Ghar Tiranga idea. In his 99the edition of Mann Ki Baat on July 31 he had encouraged every citizen to hoist the flag at their home and also urged to change their social media profile pictures with the image of our flag from August 2 till August 15.

Indian National Flag

Did you know that our tricolor flag, that we now hoist, was not the same from the beginning? There were other designs, colours and symbols and only after few modifications we got our tiranga. Like this, there are other facts that we might be oblivious too.

The flag that we hoist today was originally designed by an educationist and freedom fighter from Andhara Pradesh, Pingali Venkayya.

Here are some of the most interesting facts about the Indian National Flag that everyone must know.

Indian flag was accepted as the official national flag on July 22, 1947 at a meeting of the constituent Assembly.

Indian National Flag was first hoisted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort, Delhi on August 15, 1947.

But the first ever Indian Flag was hoisted on August 7, 1906 at Parsi Bagan Square in Calcutta (now Kolkata). This flag had 3 stripes – green at top, followed by yellow and red at the bottom. It had vande matram inscribed on it with other religious symbols as well.

Our tricolour flag has certain meaning ascribed to all the elements on the flag – the three colours represent courage and sacrifice (Saffron), truth, peace and purity (White) and prosperity (Green). And the blue coloured Ashok Chakra with 24 spokes in between is symbolic of the laws of Dharma representing the cycle of life.

The ratio of the national flag, width to length is suppose to be 2:3 and the three strips of colour should be all equivalent in length and width.

World’s largest tiranga was hoisted on the occasion of Army Day at Jaisalmer on January 15, 2022 by the Indian Army.

The Indian freedom struggle was a long haul that took around 200 years of blood shed and sacrifice. A lot transpired in between and a lot more went into breaking the shackles of the imperial rule. Independence Day every year, as a reminder, gives a chance to look back into the history and learn more about how are nation came to be what it is today. This year let us celebrate 75 years of independence with a little more awareness around.