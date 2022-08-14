Independence Day 2022: India is all decked up to celebrate her Independence Day on August 15. But there is a lot of confusion about whether it is the 75th or the 76th Independence Day. In fact, some are suggesting that it is the 74th one. It is all about maths to answer the question; Exactly, which Independence Day is it? Would India be celebrating 75 years of independence from British rule this year or the 76th? Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on March 12, 2021, launched the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence that started a 75-week countdown to our anniversary of independence.Also Read - Indian Monuments, Govt Buildings Lit Up On Eve Of Independence Day 2022. See Photos, Videos

This means that India will celebrate its 76th Independence Day on August 15, 2022, and mark the end of its 75 years of freedom.

Is it 75th or 76th Independence Day, explained with simple maths

Here you go. On August 15, 1947, India achieved its hard-fought independence from over 200 years of British rule. This means that India celebrated its first year of independence on August 15, 1948, 10 years on August 15, 1957, 20 years in 1967, and 70 years in 2017. Accordingly, India celebrates 75 years of independence from British rule in 2022.

However, counting the number of Independence Days celebrated in India, it will be 76 since August 15, 1947, which will be considered the first.

Simple, isn’t it?

Snippet: Along with India, four other countries celebrate their independence on August 15: Bahrain, North Korea, South Korea, and Liechtenstein.