New Delhi: Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighters and leaders from across the political spectrum for their contribution to the independence struggle and nation-building. The prime minister also urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions of making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the next 25 years.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: PM Modi Delivered His 9th Address For About 82 Minutes At Red Fort

“By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of,” he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day. Also Read - Happy Independence Day 2022: Shershaah to Major, Bollywood Films That Evoke Patriotism

“I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India,” he said. Also Read - LIVE Independence Day 2022: PM Modi Takes 'Panchpran Pledge', Calls Corruption, Dynasties Biggest Challenges For India

Modi said India will have to move ahead with big goals to fulfil the vision of a developed India in the centenary year of its Independence. “For the next 25 years we need to focus on the five resolves developed India, removing every trace of bondage from our mind, taking pride in our glorious heritage and unity, and fulfilling our duties,” he said.

“We need to now move with a renewed focus and resolve for the next 25 years, and this can be made possible through the strength and determination of 130 crore Indians.”

Saluting the freedom fighters and people who worked for nation-building after Independence, PM Modi called for moving forward with ‘Panch Pran (5 pledges)’ to fulfill freedom fighters’ dreams by 2047. He said, “In coming years, we’ve to focus on ‘Panchpran’- First, to move forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third, be proud of our legacy; Fourth, the strength of unity and Fifth, duties of citizens which include the PM and CMs.”

Five pledges to be Fulfilled by 2047 are:

Having developed India

Removing any sign of servility

Pride in heritage

Strength of unity

Fulfilling our duties

Speaking at the Red Fort on this historic day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indians must work towards a developed country and remove any vestiges of colonialism. He added that Indians must also retain their roots while ensuring unity in diversity. PM Modi said that citizens must also carry out their duties.

Modi said the world looked at India with pride and hope, and as a problem-solver. “The world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met,” he said.

The prime minister said a stable government has resulted in fast decision-making which has been noticed around the world.