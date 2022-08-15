Delhi: On August 15, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 9th consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Celebrating 75 years of Independence, and unfurling the national flag, the prime minister addressed the nation for about 82 minutes. The Prime Minister started his address soon after hoisting the tricolour at Red Fort at 7:30 AM. The speech began at around 7:34 AM and concluded at around 8:56 AM.Also Read - 'Panchpran' on Independence Day 2022: 5 Pledges PM Modi Called for to Fulfill Dreams of Freedom Fighters by 2047

In 2021, his Independence Day speech lasted for 88 minutes (1 hour and 28 minutes), making it his third-longest so far. Earlier, he delivered speeches as long as 90 minutes in 2020 and 92 minutes in 2019.

He delivered his longest speech in 2016, that had lasted for around 94 minutes. The Prime Minister made his shortest speech in 2017. That year, he had addressed the nation for 56 minutes. In 2014, PM Modi delivered his maiden Independence Day speech as the Prime minister of India that lasted for 65 minutes.

During his long speech today, PM Modi addressed various developments that have unfurled in India. At the onset, greeted the nation and paid tribute to the many freedom fighters, hailed the Naari Shakti of the nation, and spoke about their empowerment. Crediting India as the mother of democracy, he talked about the developments and challenges faced in the last 75 years.

Showing his faith in the Indian youth, he laid down five resolves, Panchpran – to move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India; erase all traces of servitude; be proud of our legacy; the strength of unity and lastly duties of citizens which includes the PM and CMs said, PM Modi.

Beginning his speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it was a historic day for India as it takes a new path with a new resolve. Ahead of his speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the National Flag amid a 21-gun salute by the indigenously developed howitzer gun, ATAGS. This was followed by a shower of flower petals by helicopters. Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited Rajghat to pay his respects.