Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unique attires during Independence day celebrations speeches have always garnered the attention of the nation. And on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day on August 15 this year, the prime minister chose to wear a traditional kurta and a churidar complemented by a blue jacket and a turban.

While addressing the nation on the 76th Independence Day from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, PM Modi sported a white turban that had patterns of our national flag with saffron and green colour, a powdered blue kurta and churidar suit along with a blue jacket.

India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day on August 15. This day commemorates India's independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their entire life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen.

On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first hoist the ‘Tiranga’ at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. Continuing with the traditions, he will then address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Notably, this will be Prime Minister’s ninth Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, AVSM, to the Prime Minister. The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct PM Narendra Modi to the saluting base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Indian Air Force is the coordinating service this year. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Wing Commander Kunal Khanna. The Air Force Contingent in the Prime Minister’s Guard will be commanded by Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh, the Army contingent by Major Vikas Sangwan and the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander Avinash Kumar. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP (East Delhi) Achin Garg.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, PM will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Rajnath Singh, Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. The GoC Delhi area will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the ramparts to hoist the National Flag.

After being hoisted, the Tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Air Force band, consisting of 20 men will play the National Anthem during hoisting of the National Flag and presenting of the ‘Rashritya Salute’. The Band will be conducted by Master Warrant Officer Raghuvir.

As soon as the National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue in Amrit Formation by two MI-17 1V Helicopters. The formation is of 129 Helicopter Unit, the Nubra Warriors, led by Wing Commander Anand Vinayak Agashe with Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra in the second helicopter. Following the two Mi-17 in line astern formation will be two Dhruv helicopters from 111 Helicopter Unit, ‘The Snow Tigers’. The formation is led by Wing Commander Abhijeet Kumar with Wing Commander KS Vishal in the second helicopter.

After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the nation. At the conclusion of the speech of the Prime Minister, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem. Seven hundred ninety-two boys and girls NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools across the country will take part in this festival of National Fervour. These cadets will be seated at ‘Gyan Path’ in front of the Red Fort’s ramparts in a geographical formation of the Map of India. They will adorn dresses of the regions they are representing, symbolising India’s cultural diversity. It is being done to carry forward the message of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’.