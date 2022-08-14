New Delhi: To commemorate the 75th anniversary of freedom from British rule, India will be awarding a newly minted ‘special’ medals to bravest members of the Indian security forces. The new medal that will be released on August 15, and is part of Indian tradition of giving such medals to the armed forces and central armed police forces every 25 years. Such medals were last awarded on August 15, 1997, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s independence.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: PM Modi's Mother Distributes National Flags, Joins Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Key Details About Special Medal

The government had approved the special medals days ago. As per an official notification, the circular medals are made of cupro-nickel alloy.

They will feature Ashoka Lion on the front, Ashoka Chakra on the back and a blue-coloured ribbon with the colours of the national flag.

The medal also has 75th Anniversary of Independence written on it along with 1947-2022.

The cost, Rs 96 per medal, will be borne by the respective state governments.

The Past Medals