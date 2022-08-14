New Delhi: To commemorate the 75th anniversary of freedom from British rule, India will be awarding a newly minted ‘special’ medals to bravest members of the Indian security forces. The new medal that will be released on August 15, and is part of Indian tradition of giving such medals to the armed forces and central armed police forces every 25 years. Such medals were last awarded on August 15, 1997, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s independence.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: PM Modi's Mother Distributes National Flags, Joins Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign
Key Details About Special Medal
- The government had approved the special medals days ago. As per an official notification, the circular medals are made of cupro-nickel alloy.
- They will feature Ashoka Lion on the front, Ashoka Chakra on the back and a blue-coloured ribbon with the colours of the national flag.
- The medal also has 75th Anniversary of Independence written on it along with 1947-2022.
- The cost, Rs 96 per medal, will be borne by the respective state governments.
The Past Medals
- In the past, India has awarded circular medals with a diameter of 35 mm, made of cupro-nickel. The medals awarded to the armed forces were attached to a horizontal bar.
- The 1997 edition had an image of the Red Fort embossed with ’50th Anniversary of Independence 1947-1997′ written along the rim in English, while the map of India featured on the back.
- At the time, the medal was conferred upon all serving personnel of the army, navy and air force, territorial army, other reserve forces, railway police force, paramilitary forces, including home guards, civil defence organisation and fire services.
- In 1972, the medals given during country’s 25th Independence Anniversary celebration had the phrase ‘25th Independence Anniversary Medal’ imprinted beneath the State Emblem on the front, while the Ashoka Chakra featured at the back, with the dates 1947 and 1972 embossed around it.
- At the time, it was given to the three services, reserve forces, territorial army, and technical staff of the Intelligence Bureau, Calcutta Special Police Force, home guards, civil defence organisation, fire services, jail staff, and Central Industrial Security Force among others.
- First Independence Medal in 1947 were distributed to all Indian men and women as well as Nepalese Gurkhas serving in the armed forces.
- It was also awarded to all princes of states in power who had joined the Dominion of India and anybody serving in such state forces, along with some to Britons.