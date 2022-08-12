Independence Day 2022: Indians across the world commemorate August 15th as the day when India gained freedom from Imperial British Raj in 1947. However, do you know that India is not the only country that got its independence on the same day. As the country approaches its 75th year of Independence, and we celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’, here is a look at five other countries around the world that share the joy and jubilation of freedom along with India on August 15th.Also Read - Is Ola Planning to Launch Electric Car On Independence Day? CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Drops Big Hint

South Korea, North Korea, The Republic of Congo, Bahrain, and Liechtenstein all commemorate their independence on August 15 along with India. Here's additional information on them:

North Korea and South Korea

The Korean peninsula became free from decades-long Japanese occupation by the United States and Soviet forces on August 15, 1945. However, Independent Korean governments were created three years later. Also Read - Independence Day: FAQs On Hoisting National Flag At Home Answered

Both North and South Korea, observe ‘National Liberation Day of Korea’, the only common national holiday, to commemorates the ‘Victory over Japan Day’.

The day is also known as Gwangbokjeol (meaning Time of the Restoration of Light).

In South Korea, many activities and events take place on the holiday, including an official ceremony attended by the President of the Republic either at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan or at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo celebrates its independence on August 15. On this day in 1960, the country became fully independent of France after exactly 80 years of subjugation. The day is also known as ‘Congolese National Day’.

Bahrain

Bahrain declared independence from British control on August 15, 1971, following a United Nations survey of the Bahraini population. After this, the country signed a friendship treaty with Britain, thus ending the prior pact.

However, the British had announced the withdrawal of their troops in the east of Suez in the early 1960s. Moreover, August 14 is the actual date on which Bahrain gained its independence from the British, though the kingdom does not celebrate or mark that date.

Liechtenstein

World’s sixth smallest nation, Liechtenstein, celebrates its independence from German control on August 15. Celebrated as National Day since 1940, every year the Principality’s citizens and their guests look forward to the spectacular firework display that closes the festivities in the country.

There were two main reasons for establishing the country’s National Day on August 15. The first reason was that it was already a bank holiday. The second reason was that the reigning Prince at the time, Prince Franz Josef II, celebrated his birthday on August 16. Therefore, it was decided to celebrate National Day on August 15 as a combination of the Feast of the Assumption and the reigning prince’s birthday. It was established as the official national day by a law passed in 1990.