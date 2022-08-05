Independence Day 2022: When Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was giving his first public speech in free India on the intervening night of 14th and 15th August 1947, where was Mahatma Gandhi on that particular day? Gandhi, being the key figure in leading the freedom struggle had refused to participate in any celebrations. “I cannot rejoice on August 15. I do not want to deceive you. But at the same time, I shall not ask you not to rejoice. Unfortunately, the kind of freedom we have got today contains also the seeds of future conflict between India and Pakistan. How can we, therefore, light the lamps? To me, peace between Hindus and Muslims is more important than the declaration of independence were” was the words from Gandhi.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Delhi Police Beefs Up Security, To Install Over 1,000 IP-based CCTVs Around Red Fort

So Where Was Gandhi on 15th August 1947?

Historical documents claimed Gandhi was in Calcutta to bring peace to the city and to the whole of Bengal, where for over a year, Muslims and Hindus had clashed. With plans to move to Naokhali (now in Bangladesh), Gandhi arrived in Calcutta On August 9, 1947. He stayed at Hyderi Manzil, close to a Muslim-dominated slum, Miabagan and was on hunger strike to bring peace to Bengal. He began efforts to pacify people from Aug 13 onwards.

Gandhi was told that if he could restore peace to Calcutta, the entire Bengal across the dividing line would return to normality and harmony. Few weeks before the I-day, Gandhi was scheduled to visit Bihar and then head to Bengal.

FAQs on Independence Day

Is it 75th or 76th Independence Day 2022?

India will be celebrating its 76th Independence Day on 15 August this year.

What is 75 years of independence called?

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Difference between Independence Day and Republic Day

Independence Day celebrates the country’s freedom from British Rule, Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the country’s constitution in 1950.

Independence Day 2022 | Preparations in Full Swing

Elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the Independence Day function across the country. The Delhi Police will install over 1,000 CCTV cameras in and around the historic Red Fort to monitor Independence Day celebrations. A senior police officer said the cameras will be installed by the north, central and New Delhi districts of the city police and its security unit. They will also help monitor the VVIP route to the monument.

According to a document, 80 per cent of the CCTV cameras of IP-based-2-megapixel and 20 per cent of CCTV cameras of IP-based-4-megapixel would be installed at each and every corner of the venue. These 20 per cent CCTV cameras of IP-based-4-megapixel will be installed at strategic locations to be intimated by DCPs concerned at the time of installation, it showed.