Independence Day 2023: Delhi Metro Parking Facilities to be Closed At This Time

The Delhi Metro will start running trains from all terminal stations at 5 AM on 15 August 2023, Tuesday, in order to help passengers attend the Independence Day ceremony.

Due to Independence Day security measures, parking facilities will be unavailable at Delhi Metro stations from 6 AM on August 14, 2022 to 2 PM (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: In view of the security measures for Independence Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that parking facilities will not be available at any Delhi Metro station from 6:00 AM on Sunday, 14th August to 2:00 PM on Monday, 15th August. This means that commuters who are planning to use the metro on these two days will not be able to park their vehicles at the metro stations.

The DMRC has advised commuters to use public transport or carpool to reach the metro stations. They have also said that the metro train services will run as per normal schedule on these two days.

Delhi Metro Independence Day: Parking Closure Timings

“Due to Independence Day security measures, parking facilities will be unavailable at Delhi Metro stations from 6 a.m. on August 14, 2022 to 2 p.m. on August 15, 2023. However, Metro train services will continue to operate.” DMRC said in its tweet.

The closure of parking facilities at Delhi Metro stations is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters and to prevent any security incidents on Independence Day. Commuters are requested to cooperate with the DMRC and follow the instructions of the security personnel.”

Independence Day 2023: Metro Timings

The Delhi Metro will start running trains from all terminal stations at 5 AM on 15 August 2023, Tuesday, in order to help passengers attend the Independence Day ceremony. The trains will run every 30 minutes until 6 AM.

Additional Service Update

Entry/exit from Gate No 3 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 12/08/2023 (Saturday) for civil renovation work. Passengers can use Gate No 4 for entry/exit.

77th Independence Day: Full Schedule At Red Fort

On August 15, 2023, two Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) recipients from the state of Maharashtra will be invited as Special Guests to the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi’s famed Red Fort.

Approximately 1,800 people have been invited to the Red Fort to hear Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s address to the nation. Among them are fifty (50) program beneficiaries and their families. In keeping with its goal of “Jan Bhagidari,” the government has taken the initiative to invite people from all walks of life to participate in the celebrations all throughout India.

