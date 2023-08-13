Home

Kashmir To Celebrate Independence Day With No Restrictions And Internet Ban

The movement of public vehicles in Kashmir will not be affected as no restrictions have been imposed on August 15 and internet services are expected to run smoothly.

The 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign bore witness to a diverse array of activities across 26 Panchayats in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal District. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: There will be no restrictions in Kashmir and internet services will not be clamped for Independence Day celebrations on August 15. “There will be no restrictions on August 15 across Kashmir valley and also internet service will be on. People show a lot of interest in the ‘Mere Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, it’s a good sign,” Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said.

The movement of public vehicles in Kashmir will not be affected on Wednesday and internet services are expected to run smoothly. Earlier, the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign bore witness to a diverse array of activities across 26 Panchayats in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal District.

District Youth Services and Sports Office (DYSSO) in Ganderbal orchestrated a series of engaging events today under the overarching theme of ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ along with a vibrant ‘Prabhat Pheri’ (morning procession) in Zone Kangan.

The Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone and the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, earlier this week, took stock of the security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and Budda Amarnath Yatra, which will begin on August 17.

“The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal convened a security review meeting with the Police and Civil administration and took stock of the security scenario in wake of forthcoming Independence Day Celebration and Budda Amarnath Yatra which commences from 17th August 2023,” said a statement of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Independence Day 2023: Full-Swing Preparations At Jammu And Kashmir Schools

Ahead of the Independence Day celebration, preparations at different schools and educational institutions are in full swing in Jammu and Kashmir. Special arrangements are also being made at madrasas to mark the occasion.

In this regard, seminars, debates, quizzes, speeches, and writing competitions are being organized at many madrasas under the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. A short cultural program was organized by students under the banner of Anjuman Bazm-e-Anshar on the theme of national unity and unity in plurality recently.

The famous educational institution Hazrat Allama Anwar Shah Kashmiri International Academy of the border district of Poonch organized the program.

A program was organized in which the students paid tribute to Mujahideen Azadi by remembering the freedom fighters and paying tribute to them with special national and national songs and anthem.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

