1,000 Facial Recognition Cameras, Anti-Drone Radars: Take A Look at Security Arrangements at Red Fort For Independence Day Celebrations

As part of the security arrangement at the Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations, sharpshooters with snipers have been stationed on rooftops in the vicinity of the fort, while helicopters will fly overhead.

Cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have also been installed in and around Red Fort.

New Delhi: As India is all set to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the historic Red Fort on Tuesday and this would be his 10th consecutive Independence Day address. This annual celebration is one where the Prime Minister announces his government’s achievements, reveals flagship initiatives, and outlines a vision for the nation’s future. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the historical Red Fort where PM Modi will address the nation.

Security Arrangement at Red Fort

Over 1,000 facial recognition cameras, anti-drone systems, and 10,000 police personnel keeping vigil are part of the security measures in place at the Mughal-era Red Fort. Police also said that keeping in mind the recent violence in Haryana’s Nuh and adjoining areas, a strict vigil is being ensured.

Cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have also been installed in and around Red Fort and at other strategic locations to ensure foolproof security and monitor VVIP movements, the police said.

Police said anti-drone systems have also been installed at the Red Fort and all anti-terror measures have been initiated, including the installation of air defence guns. Snipers, elite SWAT commandos and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests.

Security Arrangement Across Delhi

Delhi Police have also made elaborate security arrangements in the national capital for the 77th Independence Day celebrations. Over 40,000 security personnel, anti-drone radars, anti-aircraft guns, facial recognition closed circuit TV cameras, and sealed borders are among the security ‘bandobast’ put in place in Delhi.

“This time, August 15 is a more sensitive occasion as we have a G-20 meet scheduled three weeks from now in the Indian presidency and the main events will be held in New Delhi,” HGS Dhaliwal, Commissioner of Police of the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

India which holds the G20 Presidency this year is hosting the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September this year in the national capital.

“Anti-terror steps are being taken. There are a lot of anti-social elements; in view of that, we are doing whatever the Delhi Police has to do,” the senior police official told PTI.

The Delhi Police order said offenders will be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Expecting a record turnout of around 30,000 attendees, including VIPs and VVIPs, Delhi Police has increased patrolling and checking of vehicles.

Multi-layered Security Cover at Key Locations

Security planning consists of a multi-layered security cover that involves coordination among various security agencies. The National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police are working together to ensure a safe environment. Paramilitary forces have encircled the Red Fort for a 200-meter radius, while the Delhi Police is taking care of the remaining areas.

Sharpshooters with snipers will be stationed on rooftops in the vicinity of the fort, while helicopters will fly overhead.

Moreover, the whole route of PM Modi from Lok Kalyan Marg 7 to Red Fort will be on watch with over 1,000 CCTV cameras. According to the Delhi Police, the uniformed personnel on the streets are poised to tackle any challenge. “We have received various inputs, based on which adequate measures have been taken,” a senior police officer told ANI.

The borders of the national capital have been sealed from August 14 night, restricting the entry of commercial vehicles, in view of the celebrations of I-Day on Tuesday, and around 3,000 Traffic Police personnel will be deployed across the city to monitor the traffic.

