Home

News

India

Independence Day 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Parade, PM Modi’s Speech

Independence Day 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Parade, PM Modi’s Speech

As part of 77th Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi is likely to address the nation at 7.30 am on Tuesday after he unfurls the Indian national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

As a part of the Independence Day celebrations, around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country as Special Guests to witness PM Modi's speech. (Photo: Pixabay)

Independence Day: The stage is set for the 77th celebrations of Independence Day which will be held on a mega-scale on August 15, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in marking its Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital. As a part of the Independence Day celebrations, around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country as Special Guests to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech.

Trending Now

When And Where To Watch Independence Day Parade And PM Modi’s Speech

Doordarshan, an Indian public service broadcaster will telecast the Independence Day 2023 parade and PM Modi’s speech live. Apart from that, the prime minister’s address will also be live-streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel as well as on its Twitter handle @PIB_India. It will also be live-streamed on the PMO Twitter handle.

PM Modi is likely to address the nation at 7.30 am after he unfurls the Indian national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which was launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021 and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’.

You can also watch the event live here.

For full-fledged coverage, please follow our topic page – india.com/independence-day-2023.

Independence Day 2023: Guard of Honour To PM Modi

PM Modi will receive a Guard of Honour from the Armed Forces and Delhi Police at the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort in Delhi. The national song will then be played, the flag will be raised, and a 21-gun salute will be fired. Tricolored balloons will flood the sky following the cultural performance and other events.

In the evening, there will be an ‘At Home Reception’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In addition to the usual protocol invitees, there will be a diverse set of guests, including frontline health workers, achievers in different fields, and researchers/innovators.

This Independence Day, tribute will also be paid to the martyrs of the country through the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign. This campaign was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 103rd Mann Ki Baat radio session on July 30. The campaign will be observed from August 9 to August 15. The idea behind the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign is to celebrate India’s valour. It will be a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which honours the country’s freedom fighters.

77th Independence Day: Special Guests

Sarpanches of vibrant villages, educators, nurses, farmers, fishermen, shram yogis who assisted in the construction of the Central Vista Project in New Delhi, workers in the khadi sector, teachers who have won national awards, employees of the Border Roads Organization, and those involved in the Amrit Sarovar Projects and the Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, which were carried out in various parts of the nation, have all been invited, along with their spouses.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES