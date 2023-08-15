Home

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Set To Kickstart Celebrations, Deliver Address From Ramparts Of Red Fort

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation in marking its 77th Independence Day celebrations.

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day celebrations today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation in marking its Independence Day celebrations at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital. PM Modi is set to address the nation at 7.30 am after he hoists the Indian national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. As a part of the Independence Day celebrations, around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country as Special Guests to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech. PM Modi will receive a Guard of Honour from the Armed Forces and Delhi Police at the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort in Delhi. The national song will then be played, the flag will be raised, and a 21-gun salute will be fired. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Independence Day 2023 celebrations.

