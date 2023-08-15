Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Set To Kickstart Celebrations, Deliver Address From Ramparts Of Red Fort
live

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Set To Kickstart Celebrations, Deliver Address From Ramparts Of Red Fort

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation in marking its 77th Independence Day celebrations.

Updated: August 15, 2023 7:28 AM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury

modi
Independence Day LIVE Updates

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day celebrations today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation in marking its Independence Day celebrations at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital. PM Modi is set to address the nation at 7.30 am after he hoists the Indian national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. As a part of the Independence Day celebrations, around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country as Special Guests to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech. PM Modi will receive a Guard of Honour from the Armed Forces and Delhi Police at the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort in Delhi. The national song will then be played, the flag will be raised, and a 21-gun salute will be fired. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Independence Day 2023 celebrations.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 7:28 AM IST

    Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: US extends wishes to India on 77th Independence Day | “On behalf of the United States of America, we send our warmest wishes to the people of India as they commemorate 76 years of independence this August 15. On this momentous day, we reflect on the depth and breadth of our strategic partnership, and we celebrate the proud history of the Indian people, who are the key to the bright future we are building together,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah and CJI Chandrachud Greet Each Other At Red Fort

  • 7:23 AM IST

    Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Reaches Red Fort For I-Day Celebrations

  • 7:14 AM IST

    Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Leaves For Rajghat, Set To Address Nation From Ramparts Of Red Fort Shortly

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Independence Day Trivia: 5 Interesting Facts About Indian National Flag

    1. The Indian national flag was designed by Pingali Venkayya who was a freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh.

    2. The first Indian flag was hoisted on August 7, 1906, at Parsi Bagan Square in Calcutta. It consisted of three horizontal stripes of green, yellow and red.

    3. The Indian flag was adopted on July 22, 1947, just before India received independence from Britain on August 15, 1947

    4. The National Flag of India, by law, is to be made of khadi, a special type of hand-spun cloth of cotton or silk made popular by Mahatma Gandhi.

    5. The middle white stripe in the national flag carries the design of an Ashoka Chakra in navy blue colour with 24 equally spaced spokes.

  • 6:56 AM IST

    Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Receive Guard of Honour | PM Modi will receive a Guard of Honour from the Armed Forces and Delhi Police at the Independence Day ceremony today at the Red Fort in Delhi. The national song will then be played, the flag will be raised, and a 21-gun salute will be fired.

  • 6:45 AM IST

    Independence Day 2023: 1,800 Special Guests Invited | As a part of the Independence Day celebrations, around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country as Special Guests to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech. Sarpanches of vibrant villages, educators, nurses, farmers, fishermen, shram yogis who assisted in the construction of the Central Vista Project in New Delhi, workers in the khadi sector, teachers who have won national awards, employees of the Border Roads Organization, and those involved in the Amrit Sarovar Projects and the Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, which were carried out in various parts of the nation, have all been invited, along with their spouses.

  • 6:36 AM IST

    Independence Day Trivia: Former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag of Independent India above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi for the first time on August 16, 1947. “At the stroke of midnight, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom,” Nehru said.

  • 6:30 AM IST

    Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Security heightened in Delhi for Independence Day celebrations | Police personnel checked vehicles as security tightened up across the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

  • 6:28 AM IST

    Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: People Wave Tricolour In Srinagar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.