PM Modi’s I-Day Speeches Average Longer Than Previous PMs

Today, PM Modi unfurled the tri-coloured flag at the historic Red Fort in Delhi and followed it with a 90-minute speech, commemorating his 10th Independence Day speech.

PM Modi unfurled the national flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, marking the 77th Independence Day.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag and addressed the nation from the iconic Red Fort on Tuesday, marking the 77th Independence Day. In a speech lasting over an hour, he touched on various topics, including women’s development, the country’s progress, India’s motto of “one world, one family,” and the Vishwakarma Yojana, among others. PM Modi has a penchant for delivering comprehensive speeches, covering numerous topics, on Independence Day. This is why his speeches are longer than those of previous Prime Ministers. Notably, PM Modi’s Independence Day speeches average 82 minutes, surpassing any other Prime Minister in India’s history. Former PM IK Gujral comes close to this record with a speech lasting 71 minutes, delivered solely in 1997.

PM Modi’s First Independence Day Speech

Since his first Independence Day speech in 2014, the Prime Minister has been using the I-Day to talk about the country’s history, crucial policies, and connect with people about different topics.

In his 2014 speech, he announced new programs such as the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

PM Modi has addressed the nation ten times from the Red Fort on Independence Day since becoming Prime Minister in 2014. His speeches have been different in length, ranging from 55 minutes in 2017 to his longest, which was 94 minutes in 2016.

The First I-Day Speech

As per government archives, the average duration of Independence Day speeches has increased over time. The first PM of the country Jawaharlal Nehru delivered the first speech in 1947, which lasted for 24 minutes. However, before PM Modi became the Prime Minister, the longest speech was by Indira Gandhi in 1972, and it went on for 54 minutes.

It is worth noting that, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi hold the record for delivering the highest number of Independence Day speeches, with 17 and 16 speeches respectively.

Shortest Independence Day Speeches

On the other hand, former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee have given some of the shortest Independence Day speeches from the Red Fort.

PM Singh’s speeches in 2012 and 2013 were as brief as 32 and 35 minutes, respectively. PM Vajpayee’s speeches in 2002 and 2003 were even shorter, lasting only 25 and 30 minutes.

Before addressing the nation and delivering his tenth Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, PM Modi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and greeted the countrymen, “Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!” he wrote.

