PM Narendra Modi Changes Profile Pic To ‘Tricolour’, Urges Citizens To Join Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

In view of Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi called upon all citizens to mark 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by using the ‘tiranga’ as a display picture on their social media accounts.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home, was launched by the Narendra Modi government.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday changed the profile picture of his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, to ‘Tiranga’ ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the country. PM Modi called upon all citizens to turn the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the ‘tiranga’ as a display picture on their social media accounts.

“In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us,” PM Modi said in the social media post.

In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2023

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 76 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

