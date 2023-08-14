Home

Independence Day 2023: Top 10 Key Takeaways From President Droupadi Murmu’s Address

President Droupadi Murmu, addressing the nation on the eve of 77th Independence Day, said women are now participating in every sphere for India's development, taking on responsibilities that were not thought of a few decades ago.

New Delhi, Aug 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day 2023, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu’s Address: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday addressed the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.

Here we are sharing the top 10 quotes from her address to the nation:

The country has converted challenges into opportunities and has also registered impressive GDP growth Let us move forward in a spirit of harmony and brotherhood to realize the dreams of the founding fathers of our nation. The culture of greed alienates the world from nature and now we are realizing that we must go back to our roots. India has provided leadership to the International Solar Energy Campaign. We have given the mantra of LiFE, i.e., Lifestyle for Environment to the world community. The mission to the Moon is only a stepping stone for our future programs in space. We have a long way to go. The country has converted challenges into opportunities and has also registered impressive GDP growth. India is playing an important role in promoting development goals and humanitarian cooperation all over the world. Today, our women have made a special place in many such fields in which their participation could not even be imagined a few decades ago. Many women icons like Sarojini Naidu, Ammu Swaminathan, Rama Devi, Aruna Asaf Ali and Sucheta Kriplani have set inspiring ideals for all generations of women after them to serve the nation and society with self-confidence. Apart from caste, creed, language and region, we also have an identity associated with our family and work area. But we have one identity which is above all, and that identity of ours is being a citizen of India.

