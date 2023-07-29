Home

News

India

Independence Day 2023: Tales Of Lesser-Known Revolutionaries During Freedom Struggle

Independence Day 2023: Tales Of Lesser-Known Revolutionaries During Freedom Struggle

Independence Day 2023: India's celebrates the most popular Indian national festival which is observed on 15th August, every year. Know everything about Independence Day of India including lesser known facts about unsung heroes of Indian freedom struggle.

Independence Day 2023: Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Struggle. File Image (Pixabay)

“At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom” – These were the words of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, during his historic speech from the Red Fort on August 15, 1947. As we approach the 76th Independence Day on August 15, we must remember the sacrifice of the unsung heroes who played important roles in India’s freedom movement.

Trending Now

Independence Day is observed annually and has enormous significance. The day honours the sacrifices of our courageous freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for our nation. The day marks the end of British rule. This day is marked as a national holiday. Let’s look at some lesser-known Indian freedom fighters as the nation marks 76 years of Independence.

Matangini Hazra

She was an Indian revolutionary who actively got involved in the Indian independence movement as a Gandhian. She participated in the Civil Disobedience movement in 1932 and was detained for violating the Salt Act. Hazra participated in both the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Quit India Movement. She was shot by the police during a procession, yet despite the shots, she continued to chant “Vande Mataram.”

Peer Ali Khan

Bookbinder by profession, Peer Ali Khan was an Indian revolutionary, who participated in the Indian Independence movement. He became a part of the 1857 freedom struggle. On July 7, 1857, Khan was hanged in full public view by William Tayler, the then commissioner of Patna, along with 14 other rebellions, who participated in the mutiny.

Khudiram Bose

Khudiram Bose was one of the youngest revolutionaries of the Indian Independence movement. Arrested for attempting to assassinate British judge, Douglas Kingsford, Bose was hanged on August 11, 1908, at the age of 18 in Muzaffarpur jail in Bihar. Bose and his colleague Prafulla Chaki had planned to assassinate the judge because they believed his judgments were unfair, harsh, and biased against Indian nationalists. When Bengal was partitioned in 1905, Bose took part in several protests against the British.

Aruna Asaf Ali

You may have heard about Aruna Asaf Ali, aka “The Grand Old Lady” of India’s freedom struggle. She is well-known for hoisting the Indian National Congress flag in Bombay’s Gowalia Tank Maidan in support of the Quit India Movement(1942). Ali was also a political activist and publisher.

Bhikaiji Cama Bhikaiji Cama was one of the significant figures in the Indian independence movement. On August 21, 1907, She unfurled the first version of the flag of independent India. She is the first person to hoist the Indian flag in a foreign nation when an International Socialist Conference was being conducted at Stuttgart. Lakshmi Sahgal Lakshmi Sahgal was known as ‘Captain Lakshmi’. She was an officer of the Indian National Army and the Minister of Women’s Affairs in the Azad Hind government. Kanaklata Barua Kanaklata Barua was an Indian independence activist and AISF leader. She was shot dead by the Indian Imperial Police of the British Raj while leading a procession bearing the National Flag during the Quit India Movement(1942). Pandurang Mahadev Bapat Popularly known as Senapati Bapat, Pandurang Mahadev Bapat was a prominent figure in the Indian independence movement. On August 15, 1947, he was given the honour of hoisting the Indian national flag over the city of Poona for the first time. As a result of his leadership during the Mulshi Satyagraha, he was given the title Senapati, which means commander.

History of Independence Day

For nearly 200 years, Britishers ruled India. During British colonial rule, life was challenging and miserable for every Indian. Indians were treated as slaves with no freedom of expression. Indian rulers were nothing more than puppets in the hands of British officers. Farmers went starving because they were unable to grow crops and were forced to pay expensive land fees, while Indian fighters were tortured horribly in British camps.

Indian freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, and several others launched numerous movements that helped break the shackles of slavery after 90 years. From the Revolt of 1857 to the Sepoy Mutiny, many movements set the tone for the fight against the Britishers.

This Independence Day, Let’s take a pledge to protect the peace, diversity, harmony, and unity of our nation because – Saare Jahan se Achcha Hindustan Hamara. The people of India remember the selfless sacrifices and unrivalled contributions of great men and women in achieving India’s independence. May our great nation continue to shine bright and may every Indian continue to bring glory to this vibrant nation. Jai Hind. Vande Mataram.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES