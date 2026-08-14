Independence Day 2026: Anti-drone shields deployed, 20K screened as Delhi Police multi-layers Red Fort security ahead of August 15

Delhi Police has deployed extensive security, anti-drone measures, and traffic restrictions around the Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

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Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations (IANS image)

New Delhi: Security has been significantly heightened around the Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15. To ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the national event, Delhi Police has deployed thousands of security personnel, introduced anti-drone measures, and executed extensive verification drives that screened over 20,000 individuals. Comprehensive traffic diversions and heavy vehicle restrictions have also been put in place across the national capital to prevent any security lapses or disruptions during the upcoming national festivities.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Nishant Gupta, DCP Traffic (Central Range), confirmed that special arrangements are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation from the historic monument before a large assembly of VIP guests. He noted that traffic management strategies have been tailored to ensure smooth access for attendees while maintaining strict perimeter security surrounding the venue.

Delhi Police shares update on DTC buses and parking arrangements

“No DTC buses or any other buses will operate on the affected routes during this period. There will be diversions for DTC buses, and their termination points will be shifted to Ramlila Maidan and Tees Hazari Court,” he said.

Also read: Bomb threats rock Delhi ahead of Independence Day: High Court, IGI Airport T3, SDM office in Cantonment targeted

Gupta added that parking arrangements for invited guests have been integrated with Google Maps for easier access.

“The designated parking locations for invited guests have been marked on Google Maps. People can also follow the Delhi Traffic Police’s official X account for updates regarding parking and traffic arrangements,” he said. Referring to restrictions for the general public, Gupta said traffic diversions around the Red Fort would remain in force from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. and would be lifted thereafter.

Delhi Police traffic advisory for Independence Day

“Roads in the Chandni Chowk area will remain closed during the restricted hours. However, there are no restrictions on shops, markets, or shopping malls,” he added. Meanwhile, DCP, Central, Rohit Rajbir Singh said extensive security measures have been implemented in and around the Red Fort, which is considered one of the most sensitive locations during Independence Day celebrations.

He further revealed that more than 20,000 people living or working in and around the sensitive zone have been screened and verified as part of the security exercise.