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Independence Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi to lead 80th I-Day celebrations, address nation for 13th consecutive time from Red Fort

Independence Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi today, August 15, 2026.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: August 15, 2026, 6:17 AM IST
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi to lead 80th I-Day celebrations, address nation for 13th consecutive time from Red Fort
Independence Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi to lead 80th I-Day celebrations, address nation for 13th consecutive time from Red Fort(Photo Credit: ANI)

Independence Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on Saturday, with this year’s event marking 150 years of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ and highlighting the role of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.  According to a press release, the Prime Minister will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram’ will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

How will India celebrate its 80th Independence Day in 2026?

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer & 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Indian Army is the coordinating service for the Independence Day Celebrations this year. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Arjun Singh. The Army contingent in the Prime Minister’s Guard will be commanded by Major Aditya Sharma, the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander Neelam Rana and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Vipin Kumar. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP Shri Vineet Kumar.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 15: Gold costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth. The GoC, Delhi area will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the ramparts to hoist the National Flag.

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, will be commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar.

What security arrangements are in place for Independence Day 2026?

As soon as the National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force – one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting ‘Vande Mataram’. The captains of the helicopters will be Wing Commander Rajat and Squadron Leader Ankit Varshney.

The capital is on high alert in view of Independence Day celebrations, with more than 25,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city to maintain law and order, while a multi-layered security grid has been placed around the Red Fort, involving over 1,000 CCTV cameras and AI-based video analytics, a senior police officer said. Elaborate security arrangements are in place around the historic Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Independence Day 2026.

NOTE: Happy Independence Day!

May the spirit of freedom, unity, and patriotism always inspire us to build a stronger, happier, and more peaceful India. Let’s honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and celebrate the pride of being Indian.

Jai Hind!

Follow updates here:

  • Aug 15, 2026 7:02 AM IST

    Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Amit Shah remembers Freedom Fighters, urges nation to build Viksit Bharat

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets, “Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all fellow citizens of the country. On the occasion of Independence Day, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave warriors who dedicated their all for the freedom of Mother India. Let us, on this Independence Day, resolve to accelerate the construction of a developed, prosperous, and self-reliant India.”

  • Aug 15, 2026 6:58 AM IST
  • Aug 15, 2026 6:51 AM IST

    Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Delhi likely to witness light rain, cloudy skies on Independence Day

    As the national capital gears up for the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, the city is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with spells of very light rain, including around the time of the celebrations at the Red Fort, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    A weather forecast by IMD, issued over the Red Fort area, said the minimum temperature is expected to be around 24-26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature for the day is likely to be around 31-33 degrees Celsius.

    “Generally cloudy skies are expected to persist. No significant rainfall is likely during 6 am to 7 am. A spell of very light rainfall of about 2-4 mm is likely during 7 am to 9 am, with a probability of 50 per cent,” according to the IMD forecast, issued on Saturday morning.

  • Aug 15, 2026 6:49 AM IST

    Independence Day 2026 LIVE: The National Flag Guard, comprising one officer and 32 Other Ranks each from the Army, Navy & Air Force and Delhi Police, will present the Rashtriya Salute at the time of hoisting of the National Flag by the Prime Minister. Major Lokendra Singh Shekhawat will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard.

    The Army Contingent in the National Flag Guard will be commanded by Major Vikas Yadav, the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander Abhilash and the Air Force Contingent by Squadron Leader Umesh G. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP Shri Vikas Meena.

    After being hoisted, the Tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Army band, consisting of one JCO and 25 Other Ranks, will play the tune of ‘Vande Mataram’ and the national song will be sung by everyone present at Red Fort. It will be followed by the recitation of the National Anthem. The Band will be conducted by Subedar Ishwar Singh.

  • Aug 15, 2026 6:49 AM IST

    Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, will be commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar.

  • Aug 15, 2026 6:38 AM IST
  • Aug 15, 2026 6:38 AM IST

    Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today, with this year’s event marking 150 years of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ and highlighting the role of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

  • Aug 15, 2026 6:37 AM IST
  • Aug 15, 2026 6:30 AM IST

    Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Special Guests

    Approx. 5,000 Special Guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year. These include:

    International Yoga Day Volunteers

    Women Entrepreneurs under PM Mudra Yojana

    Beneficiaries under NAMASTE, PM AJAY, SEED

    Best performing MY Bharat Volunteers

    Best performing beneficiaries of PMAY(U)

    Street vendors under PM SVANidhi

    Urban sanitation workers under Swachh Bharat Mission

    Best performing Delhi Metro workers

    Best performing workers of Kartavya Path/Central Vista

    Youth innovators under National Innovation Programmes

    Best Innovators/Scientists in different fields

    Sarthi/Cab Driver/Taxi Drivers of Bharat Taxi in Delhi

    Best interns under Prime Minister Internship Scheme

    Best performing start-ups supported under various schemes

    Best performing Youth trained under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana

    Best performing start-ups supported under Start-up India Seed Fund

    Nursing Orderlies (Ward Attendants) and other staff of Government Hospitals in Delhi

    PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana beneficiaries

    Artisans under PM Vishwakarma scheme

    Best performing beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) Yojana

    Best performing farmers under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY)

    Best performing students of various quizzes, competitions etc of Delhi government schools

  • Aug 15, 2026 6:25 AM IST

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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