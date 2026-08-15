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Independence Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi to lead 80th I-Day celebrations, address nation for 13th consecutive time from Red Fort

Independence Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi today, August 15, 2026.

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Independence Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi to lead 80th I-Day celebrations, address nation for 13th consecutive time from Red Fort(Photo Credit: ANI)

Independence Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on Saturday, with this year’s event marking 150 years of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ and highlighting the role of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. According to a press release, the Prime Minister will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram’ will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

How will India celebrate its 80th Independence Day in 2026?

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer & 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Indian Army is the coordinating service for the Independence Day Celebrations this year. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Arjun Singh. The Army contingent in the Prime Minister’s Guard will be commanded by Major Aditya Sharma, the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander Neelam Rana and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Vipin Kumar. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP Shri Vineet Kumar.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth. The GoC, Delhi area will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the ramparts to hoist the National Flag.

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, will be commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar.

What security arrangements are in place for Independence Day 2026?

As soon as the National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force – one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting ‘Vande Mataram’. The captains of the helicopters will be Wing Commander Rajat and Squadron Leader Ankit Varshney.

The capital is on high alert in view of Independence Day celebrations, with more than 25,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city to maintain law and order, while a multi-layered security grid has been placed around the Red Fort, involving over 1,000 CCTV cameras and AI-based video analytics, a senior police officer said. Elaborate security arrangements are in place around the historic Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Independence Day 2026.

NOTE: Happy Independence Day!

May the spirit of freedom, unity, and patriotism always inspire us to build a stronger, happier, and more peaceful India. Let’s honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and celebrate the pride of being Indian.

Jai Hind!