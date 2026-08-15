Independence Day 2026 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch PM Modi Red Fort speech and flag hoisting ceremony live; Direct link here

The 2026 celebrations are centred on two major themes, 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ and the contribution of Yuva Shakti towards the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

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Independence Day 2026 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch PM Modi Red Fort speech and flag hoisting ceremony live; Direct link here (Image: PTI/File)

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi, where he will hoist the national flag and address the nation from the historic ramparts. This year’s celebrations have a special focus on the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ and the role of young Indians in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Independence Day 2026: When will PM Modi hoist the flag?

Prime Minister Modi will unfurl the Tricolour before delivering his Independence Day speech. Flag Hoisting and other ceremony to begin from 6:30 AM onwards. The flag-hoisting ceremony and traditional 21-gun salute will follow, after which the Prime Minister will deliver his Independence Day speech.

The Red Fort ceremony is one of the country’s most important annual national events and is attended by dignitaries, government officials and invited guests.

Where to watch PM Modi’s Independence Day speech live?

PM Modi’s Independence Day address is expected to begin at around 7:30 AM IST. People across India can watch the Independence Day ceremony and PM Modi’s speech through the official television and digital platforms of Doordarshan and other public broadcasters.

The event will also be available through the government’s official live webcast platforms. The Press Information Bureau website is carrying a live webcast section for the Independence Day celebrations.

Viewers can also follow live coverage through DD News and Doordarshan’s television and digital platforms. DD News has confirmed that the Prime Minister will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Independence Day 2026: Where to get live updates?

Apart from watching the ceremony on television, viewers can follow minute-by-minute updates through official government and public broadcaster websites.

The Press Information Bureau website provides official updates, while DD News will carry coverage of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister’s official website, PM India, will also provide updates and information related to the Prime Minister’s Independence Day programme.

With the Tricolour being unfurled at the Red Fort and the Prime Minister addressing the nation, the Independence Day ceremony will remain one of the key national events to watch on August 15.

Independence Day 2026 Ceremony Free on YouTube

Viewers can watch the Independence Day ceremony for free through the official Doordarshan YouTube channel. The live broadcast will allow people across the country to follow the flag-hoisting ceremony and PM Modi’s address from home.

What is special about Independence Day 2026?

The 2026 celebrations are centred on two major themes — 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ and the contribution of Yuva Shakti towards the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

This year’s celebrations will also feature the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ as part of the special programme at the Red Fort.

The government has also invited special guests from different sections of society to attend the ceremony. Among them are beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma scheme from Delhi-NCR.