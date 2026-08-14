Independence Day 2026: Security tightened across Delhi; PM Modi to address nation as Red Fort set to witness maiden rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

Arrangements are in place for the 80th Independence Day to be held on Saturday. While PM Modi will address the nation from Red Fort for the 13th consecutive year, Vande Mataram will make its maiden rendition to commemorate 150 years of the National Song.

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A military band performs during the full-dress rehearsal ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi. ANI

Delhi is geared up for the 80th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday (August 15) with extensive measures in place. From the security arrangements and traffic restrictions to special measures around the Red Fort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations from the historic fort while the commemoration centres around dual national themes, namely “150 Years of Vande Mataram” and “Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047.” These will highlight the country’s rich history as well as its youth-driven vision for the future.

Let us take a look at what will be happening in the national capital on August 15.

Tight security around Red Fort

Security has been strengthened around the Red Fort and other sensitive locations in Delhi ahead of the celebrations. More than 12,000 police personnel have been deployed at strategic points, while checking has been intensified at entry and exit routes to the capital. Public places are also under heightened surveillance as large crowds are expected on Independence Day.

Authorities have focused on access control, screening and surveillance around the Red Fort complex, while parking arrangements have been mapped in advance, with seven designated parking locations digitally mapped by the Delhi Traffic Police. The move is aimed at helping guests and visitors reach their assigned parking areas more easily.

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People attending the ceremony will also face restrictions on what they can carry inside the venue. Items such as cameras, binoculars, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, tiffin boxes and water bottles have been listed among the items not permitted at the Red Fort.

PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading will deliver his Independence Day address from the historic monument for the 13th consecutive time. After unfurling the Tricolour from the Red Fort ramparts, the Prime Minister will address the nation as India marks another year of independence.

With 12 consecutive Independence Day speeches from the Red Fort so far, Modi has already surpassed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s record of 11 consecutive addresses. However, Modi still remains behind Jawaharlal Nehru, who delivered 17 consecutive Independence Day addresses between 1947 and 1963.

Major traffic restrictions on August 15

The security arrangements will bring significant changes to traffic movement in central and Old Delhi. Several roads including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and the stretch of Ring Road between Rajghat and ISBT will remain closed to general traffic from 4 am to 10 am, with only vehicles carrying valid labels allowed on affected stretches.

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Traffic restrictions will also affect buses and commercial vehicles, while trucks and other vehicles carrying goods will not be allowed between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from midnight on August 14 until 11 am on August 15. Interstate buses and several DTC routes will also face restrictions or diversions during this period. Commuters travelling towards railway stations and other essential destinations have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time.

Delhi Metro to start at 4 am

With roads around the Red Fort facing restrictions, the Delhi Metro will provide an important alternative for commuters. Thus, metro services will begin at 4 am on Saturday, with trains running every 30 minutes on all lines until regular services begin. The three Metro stations closest to the Red Fort are Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate. The DMRC has also made special QR tickets available for invited guests attending the ceremony.

‘Vande Mataram’ to be rendered for the first time

One of the biggest highlights of this year’s celebrations will be the inclusion of ‘Vande Mataram’ in the Red Fort ceremony for the first time. The event will commemorate 150 years of the National Song, while also highlighting the theme of ‘Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047’. Following the flag hoisting, the Army band will play the tune of ‘Vande Mataram’, which will be sung by those present at the Red Fort. The National Anthem will follow. Later, NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers will also participate in a rendition of the National Song.

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5,000 special guests, youth focus

Around 5,000 special guests from different sections of society have been invited to attend the celebrations. The programme will place particular emphasis on young Indians and their contribution to the country’s development journey towards 2047. The ceremony will also include a Guard of Honour, flag hoisting, a 21-gun salute and a ceremonial flower-petal shower by two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters. Around 2,500 NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers will participate in the celebrations.