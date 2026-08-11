Independence Day 2026: Want to witness flag-hoisting ceremony at Delhi’s Red Fort? Here is step-by-step ticket booking process

Members of the public can gain entry only with an entry pass or a ticket. Online booking options are available for entry. The Ministry of Home Affairs manages bookings for such national events through the ' Aamantran Portal.' Offline ticket options are also available. Find out which documents citizens need to carry alongside their tickets, as well as which items are permitted and which are prohibited.

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New Delhi: On August 15, 2026, India will celebrate the 80th anniversary of its independence. The Red Fort in Delhi and its ramparts hold special significance on Independence Day. In the days leading up to this national event, various agencies transform the Red Fort into an impregnable fortress for security reasons. Specific rules have been established for the general public to attend this national event; citizens can participate only by obtaining a special pass or booking a ticket.

How to book tickets for the Red Fort event?

If you plan to visit the Red Fort and attend the event this year, here is the procedure. Members of the public can gain entry only with an entry pass or a ticket. Online booking options are available for entry. The Ministry of Home Affairs manages bookings for such national events through the ‘ Aamantran Portal.’ Offline ticket options are also available. Find out which documents citizens need to carry alongside their tickets, as well as which items are permitted and which are prohibited.

Online booking via the ‘Aamantran’ portal

If you are booking tickets for national events via aamantran.mod.gov.in/login for the first time, you must register on the portal first. A mobile number is mandatory for registration; verification is completed via a One-Time Password (OTP), after which you can register using a government-issued ID card (Aadhaar, Passport, Driving License, or Voter ID). If you book using your Aadhaar number, the portal will automatically fetch your details once the number is entered.

Aadhaar card, CAPTCHA, and OTP required

Next, visit the portal and navigate to the ‘Book Your Tickets Here’ section. Before booking, you can check ticket availability. You will then need to enter your registered mobile number to receive an OTP and fill in the displayed CAPTCHA code. Once the OTP is verified, the ticket booking option will open.

Booking tickets for friends and family

You can also book tickets for friends and family members alongside your own. To do this, go to the ‘Add Guest’ section and provide the number of a government-issued ID for each person. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked to that ID; upon verification, the system will automatically fetch the necessary details. You can then save their names and proceed with the booking application.

Ticket categories

Three categories have been created for the Independence Day event, each with a different ticket price. A general ticket costs Rs 20, a standard ticket costs Rs 100, and a premium ticket costs Rs 500. You can book tickets in any of these categories based on your preference and availability.

Online Payment and Ticket Confirmation

If tickets are available, you must select a payment method after booking. Once the payment is completed via the payment gateway—using net banking, UPI, or a debit/credit card—you will receive a ticket confirmation notification. You will then need to download the ticket and keep it safe.