Independence Day 2033: Check Full Schedule of Events At Red Fort

The Majestic Red Fort

New Delhi: On August 15, 1947, India gained its independence from British rule after a long and bloody struggle. This day marks the culmination of the sacrifices of millions of freedom fighters, who fought for India’s right to self-determination. The 77th Independence Day is a time to celebrate our hard-won freedom and to remember the sacrifices that were made to achieve it. It is also a time to reflect on the progress that we have made as a nation and to recommit ourselves to the unfinished work of building a better India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the flag hoisting ceremony for Independence Day will take place after 9 am in all state capitals and district headquarters/subdivisions. The Prime Minister of India will raise the Indian flag on August 15 at the Red Fort in front of some 1,800 distinguished visitors from all over the country, as per PIB.

77th Independence Day: Full Schedule At Red Fort

On August 15, 2023, two Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) recipients from the state of Maharashtra will be invited as Special Guests to the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi’s famed Red Fort.

Approximately 1,800 people have been invited to the Red Fort to hear Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s address to the nation. Among them are fifty (50) program beneficiaries and their families. In keeping with its goal of “Jan Bhagidari,” the government has taken the initiative to invite people from all walks of life to participate in the celebrations all throughout India.

Guard of Honour To PM Modi

The Prime Minister will receive a Guard of Honour from the Armed Forces and Delhi Police at the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort in Delhi. The national song will then be played, the flag will be raised, and a 21-gun salute will be fired. Tricolored balloons will flood the sky following the cultural performance and other events.

In the evening, there will be an ‘At Home Reception’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In addition to the usual protocol invitees, there will be a diverse set of guests, including frontline health workers, achievers in different fields, and researchers/innovators.

This Independence Day, tribute will also be paid to the martyrs of the country through the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign. This campaign was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 103rd Mann Ki Baat radio session on July 30. The campaign will be observed from August 9 to August 15. The idea behind the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign is to celebrate India’s valour. It will be a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which honours the country’s freedom fighters, as per cnbctv.

77th Independence Day: Special Guests

Sarpanches of vibrant villages, educators, nurses, farmers, fishermen, shram yogis who assisted in the construction of the Central Vista Project in New Delhi, workers in the khadi sector, teachers who have won national awards, employees of the Border Roads Organization, and those involved in the Amrit Sarovar Projects and the Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, which were carried out in various parts of the nation, have all been invited, along with their spouses.

“I never thought I will ever be able to go to the Red Fort in New Delhi. Going there on Independence Day is like a dream come true”, says Ashok Sudam Ghule from Dhekalwadi, Baramati in Pune district. #IDC2023 #SpecialGuestsIDC #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/kjkBXnOJIG — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) August 11, 2023

“Har Ghar Tiranga” Campaign 2.0

It is also important to mention here that this year, the Government of India has launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign 2.0 in the lead up to Independence Day on August 15, 2023. This campaign encourages all citizens to hoist the national flag in their homes. The Department of Posts is the agency responsible for selling and distributing quality national flags to the public at a very reasonable price of Rs 25/- per flag.

