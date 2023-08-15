Home

Independence Day Celebrations 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Announces New Vishwakarma Yojana | Know Details

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation in his tenth Independence Day Address from the Red Fort, on account of the nation’s 77th Independence Day. From talking about peace being restored in Manipur to the role of the youth in the country’s progress, the PM speaks about a lot of issued.

The Prime Minister has announced the Vishwakarma Yojana, that will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti.

