New Delhi: Ahead of the Independence Day function and the full dress rehearsal ceremony on August 13, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement across the national capital. According to the advisory, the traffic around Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence day will remain closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am and only labelled vehicles will be permitted.

Traffic restrictions for the full dress rehearsal on August 13 and for Independence Day function will remain same, police said.

The following roads will be closed for general traffic from 4.00 AM to 10.00 AM and only labelled vehicles will be permitted:-

1. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail.

2. Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Ghana Rail.

3. S.P. Mukherjee Marg from H.C. Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

4. Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort.

5. Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

6. Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

7. Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

8. Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover i.e. Salimgarh Bypass.

Those vehicles which do not have parking labels for the rehearsal may avoid C- Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subhash Marg, J.L. Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and Outer Ring Road from IP Flyover through Salimgarh Bypass to ISBT and take the other routes as advised.

Roads to be avoided from 4 AM to 10 AM

North-South Access

Alternative-1:

Aurobindo Marg — Safdarjang Road — Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street— Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road —Rani Jhansi Road and reach their destinations in North Delhi and vice-versa.

Reach Connaught Place — Minto Road — Bhavbhuti Marg — Ajmeri Gate — Shradhanand Marg — Lahori Gate Chowk — Naya Bazar — Peeli Kothi — S.P. Mukherjee Marg up to ODRS and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

Reach Nizamuddin Bridge to cross the Yamuna — Pushta Road — G.T. Road and cross Yuddhiisthir Setu to ISBT and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

East-West corridor:

DND – NH24 (NH9) – Vikas Marg — Shandara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reach Ring Road. Vikas Marg — DDU Marg — Bhavbhuti Marg — DBG Road — Rani Jhansi Road/Qutub Road — Barf Khana — Boulevard Road and vice versa.

Geeta Colony Bridge will be closed towards Shantivan:- Similarly, Traffic would not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.

Restriction on movement of commercial transport and interstate buses:

Adequate informative signages will be displayed for the guidance of vehicular traffic destined for the Red Fort at all important traffic junctions.

1. Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad bridge from the 12:00 midnight of 12.08.2020 to 11:00 AM on 13.08.2020.

2. Inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13 and the same will be followed for August 15.

Bus Movement

Local city buses including DTC will not move on Ring Road from 0000 midnight AM to 11 AM on 13.08.2020 between ISBT and Ring Road – NH-24(NH-9)/NH it point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and take alternative route available. Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed/diverted as below:-

1) Opposite Ramlila Ground on J.L.N. Marg for buses approaching from South and West Delhi.

2) At Mod Gate and Tis Hazari for buses coming from North, North West and East Delhi via ISBT Bridge. 3) At Boulevard Road opp. Maharaja Agrasen Park for buses coming from North Delhi side from Ring Road. Normal bus service will be restored after 10:00 AM

How to Approach/Reach Important places:-

1) Old Delhi Railway Station: a) From West and South Delhi: Mother Teresa Crescent —Park Street — Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Flyover — Azad Market — Boulevard Road — Mori Gate — Pul Dufferin — S.P. Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station. b) From North: Mori Gate — Pul Dufferin — S.P. Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station.

2) New Delhi Railway Station: There is no restriction.

3) ISBT Kashmere Gate a) From New Delhi and South Delhi: Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street —Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Road and Rani Jhansi Flyover— Boulevard Road. b) From North Delhi: There is no restriction.

4) J.P.N. Hospital: There is no restriction.

5) Kasturba Hospital : Ajmeri Gate — Ajmeri Bazar— Chowk Hauz Ouazi— Chawri Bazar —Chowk Barshabullah — Urdu Bazar.

The Delhi Police Tuesday advised invitees for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort here to refrain from attending it if they experienced any COVID-19 symptom within two weeks before the event and haven’t got tested. The police also requested the invitees to follow COVID-related guidelines issued by the Home Ministry and the Health Ministry at all times during the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort.

They said there will be markings at the entry gate at an adequate distance and controlling officers and ushers will be on duty to assist invitees for seating inside the designated enclosures.

On conclusion of the function, the invitees should avoid crowding at the exit, and wait for the controlling officers to guide them.

According to a senior police officer, there will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort on the occasion and they will stand maintaining social distance.

No cameras, binoculars, remote-controlled car keys, umbrella, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, lunch boxes etc. will be permitted, they said.

A multi-layer security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 74th Independence Day.

Over 350 Delhi Police personnel, who will be part of the guard of honour at Red Fort on Independence Day, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, they had said.

These personnel — from a constable to Deputy Commissioner of Police — have been quarantined at a newly built police colony in Delhi Cantonment.