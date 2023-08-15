Home

Manipur Situation Improving Now, Peace is Being Restored: Says PM Modi at Independence Day Celebrations

On India's 77th Independence Day, the nation's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is present at the Independence Day Celebrations in Red Fort. It is PM Modi's tenth address at the Red Fort; the leader talks about the sacrifices that freedom fighters have made for the country and how the year 2023 is special in many ways.

Independence Day Celebrations 2023

New Delhi: On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tenth address, speaks about the Manipur Issue. PM Modi says that the violence that has been going on in Manipur for the last few months, has been very disturbing but Peace is the solution, that is how this issue can be solved.

Violence in Manipur has been an issue that has been a burning topic in the nation and also in the Parliament. After speaking about the Manipur issue in the No-Confidence Speech in the Parliament, the Prime Minister has now addressed the issue again, in his Independence Day address.

PM Modi Addresses Manipur Violence

The Prime Minister says that in the past few weeks, there has been a lot of disturbance in the North-East, especially in Manipur. A lot of lives have been lost, mothers and daughters of the state have been ashamed, have suffered a lot. The Prime Minister has assured the people of Manipur that the country is standing with Manipur in this tough time and the Centre and the state government is trying to find a solution for the same.

Peace Is Being Restored: PM Narendra Modi

In his address, the Prime Minister has also said that the Peace is the way forward and only through this, a solution can be found. The PM has also said that even though the situation in Manipur has been very bad and violent, there has been news from the last few days that the situation is improving. PM Modi says that peace is being restored, the situation has improved and the government will soon find a solution to restore peace completely.

PM Modi on Manipur, in his Lok Sabha Speech

During his No-Confidence Motion speech in Lok Sabha, The Prime Minister addressed the issue of Manipur Violence and said that this is extremely depressing, crime against women is unacceptable and the Centre and State Government is constantly working to find a solution and also ensure that the guilty are severely punished. The Prime Minister assured the women of Manipur that they are not alone and everyone stands with them; peace will soon be restored. During his speech, PM Modi said, “Dard ko samajh kar, dard ki dawaa ban kar saath chalein” (Lets understand the pain and become the medicine so that we can heal together).”

Manipur has been burning, both literally and metaphorically, for the last two months, the starting being violence between the Kuki and Meitei Tribes; that led to a lot of unfortunate events like rapes and death. The whole nation was shocked with the video of two women being paraded on the road naked after being gang-raped.

